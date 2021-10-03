CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Israel requires COVID-19 booster shots for stricter "green pass"

Cover picture for the articleJERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israel on Sunday piled pressure on its vaccinated citizens to get a booster shot by making only those who received their third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine eligible for a “green pass” allowing entry to restaurants, gyms and many other venues. Israel was an early adopter of...

