New ‘Fillmore East’ Book Recalls the Legendary NYC Venue
Fillmore East, the New York City venue launched in 1968, and which closed only three years later, was called “The Church of Rock and Roll for good reason,” says a press release for the October 2021 title. Promoter Bill Graham presented the cream of rock royalty at the historic theater in the East Village. Jimi Hendrix, John Lennon, Janis Joplin, The Who, Eric Clapton, Carlos Santana, Led Zeppelin, Elton John and many other stars performed there.bestclassicbands.com
