Racial and ethnic disparities in the quality of care nursing home residents receive is a serious and known problem in the United States. To increase overall patient quality of care, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) instituted policies to discourage using sedating antipsychotic drugs to control the behavior of residents with dementia and limit the use of the medication to those with additional specific conditions including schizophrenia. Now, new research led by a researcher at the University of Minnesota School of Public Health reveals an increase in the number of schizophrenia diagnoses among Black nursing home residents with dementia following the start of the policies, raising the potential of treating them with antipsychotic drugs and the existence of systemic racism.

