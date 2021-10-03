CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ICIJ's Pandora Papers reveal top names of Imran Khan's cabinet including FM who 'hide wealth offshore'

Birmingham Star
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIslamabad [Pakistan], October 4 (ANI): The Pandora Papers has revealed names of 700 Pakistani individuals and members of Prime Minister Imran Khan's cabinet, inner circle, including cabinet ministers, their families and major financial backers, who have secretly owned an array of companies and trusts holding millions of dollars of hidden wealth, according to Internation Consortium of Investigative Journalists.

