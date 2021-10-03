CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yoga

The Medical Minute: Can Mindfulness Reduce Opioid Dependence?

By Joanne Bauer
explorejeffersonpa.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — With more than 100 people dying from opioid overdoses each day in the U.S., new approaches to treating opioid-use disorders are needed. Emma Rose, an assistant research professor with Penn State’s Edna Bennett Pierce Prevention Research Center, is leading a study that adds twice-weekly, mindfulness-based yoga to treatment plans for patients with opioid-use disorders in rural Pennsylvania.

www.explorejeffersonpa.com

Comments / 0

Related
Renna Media

Healthy Habits Can Reduce Childhood Obesity

For Childhood Obesity Awareness Month, The Gateway Family YMCA is working to inform the community of healthy program options. While the dangers of childhood obesity are well chronicled, many families need support changing their families’ habits with the goal of overweight and obese children obtaining and maintaining a healthy weight. Childhood obesity and wellness is even more of a concern during the Covid-19 global pandemic, where social distancing often became a sedentary lifestyle change. That is why The Gateway Family YMCA — a leading community-based organization dedicated to improving health—wants families to understand the dangers of childhood obesity and ways to reverse course through improved eating habits and increased physical activity.
FITNESS
Huron Daily Tribune

New partnership to educate Midland seniors, reduce risk of medication overload

Seniors struggling with medication management will benefit from funding by the Michigan Health Endowment Fund to implement a two-phase grant to address medication overload in the community. Both funding opportunities focus on the regional redesign of policies and practices to ensure that the most appropriate medications are prescribed that reduce health risks for older adults.
MIDLAND, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
arcamax.com

Mayo Clinic Q and A: Reducing the risk of medication errors

DEAR MAYO CLINIC: My friend's father recently died from a medication error. One of his prescriptions was filled incorrectly and caused a fatal reaction. I take multiple medications for various conditions. How can I reduce my risk for a medication error?. ANSWER: Medication errors refer to mistakes in prescribing and...
HEALTH
The Daily Collegian

The Medical Minute: Unmasking strategies to help kids navigate views on masks

“Masks are for sissies!” “Where’s your mask, know-it-all?” This fall, add comments like these to the list of childhood taunts heard on the playground and in the classroom. Long a polarizing issue among adults, masks have become a source of contention among children and, unfortunately, a perfect set-up for bullying,...
KIDS
Axios

Researchers: Calls to the elderly can reduce anxiety

Regular calls to elderly people can reduce their loneliness, depression and anxiety, University of Texas researchers have found. Driving the news: We all know folks — especially older, single people — who feel isolated and depressed — recently even more with the rise of the COVID variants. What they found:...
MENTAL HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah Bowen
explore venango

The Medical Minute: Advanced Practice Providers Play Key Role in Health Care

HERSHEY, Pa. – If you have ever seen a physician assistant or a nurse practitioner when you needed medical care, you are one of a growing number of patients who have come to rely on advanced practice providers. It’s a category of medical professionals that includes certified nurse anesthetists, clinical...
HERSHEY, PA
scitechdaily.com

Study Shows Acupuncture Reduces Pain and Opioid Use for Total Knee Replacement Surgery Patients

Patients who have acupuncture during total knee replacement surgery report less pain and need far fewer opioids to manage their discomfort, according to a study being presented at the ANESTHESIOLOGY® 2021 annual meeting. Results of the study showed that 65% of patients who received acupuncture during surgery achieved a low-dose or opioid-free postoperative experience, compared to 9% of patients outside of the study.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mindful Yoga#Exercise#Research Institute#Pacific University#Penn State
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Say Experts

Catching the coronavirus is often discussed in terms of black and white: You either get the disease or don't, and get sick or don't, recover or perish. But there is a middle ground as well: An estimated 10 to 30% of people who catch COVID—even previously super-healthy people who catch a mild case—become ill and never recover. They are called "Long Haulers" and have "Long COVID," the symptoms of which can be debilitating and life-ruining. A recent survey from the UK's Office for National Statistics (ONS) narrowed down the most common symptoms. Read on for all of them—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicineNet.com

What Foods Help Lower Blood Sugar Quickly?

Blood sugar levels are an important part of our overall health. High blood sugar increases your risk of diabetes, heart disease, and stroke. Knowing the foods you should remove and add to your diet may help you maintain a healthy lifestyle. ‌High blood sugar is a significant risk factor for...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Yoga
Best Life

If You Get a Moderna Booster, Expect These Side Effects, New CDC Report Says

Health experts have been debating the need for booster shots over the past few months, with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently authorizing a Pfizer booster for certain groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This additional shot is only available to those who received the Pfizer vaccine for their first two doses. Moderna recipients are advised to wait until a booster dose is approved for their specific vaccine, which White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, has said will likely come "relatively soon." But if you got Moderna and are waiting your turn, you can still prepare yourself for what the next shot will be like, thanks to new CDC research documenting the potential side effects of a Moderna booster.
PHARMACEUTICALS
spring.org.uk

The Common Vitamin That Doubles Weight Loss

Study participants lost weight without dieting or making other lifestyle changes. Taking a vitamin D supplement is repeatedly linked to weight loss by studies. People taking vitamin D lose weight without dieting or making other lifestyle changes. Adding in dieting and exercise can help to boost weight loss even more.
WEIGHT LOSS

Comments / 0

Community Policy