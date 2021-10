VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man who was reportedly caught on video attempting to strike a woman is due in court on Wednesday. Court documents indicate 25-year-old Sean Allen Thompson is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in Venango County Central Court at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, October 13, on the following charges:

OIL CITY, PA ・ 18 HOURS AGO