Presidential Election

Biden’s pick for Comptroller of the Currency blasted over past pro-communism remarks

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Biden’s pick for Comptroller of the Currency has provoked sharp criticism for past and recent comments that praised the Soviet economy. Biden on Sept. 23 nominated Saul Omarova, a law school professor at Cornell University, for the office responsible with the regulation and supervision of all national banks. Omarova’s nomination drew immediate pushback from powerful voices who criticized her background and past comments that indicated a favor for the policies of the USSR.

