Here at Outsider, we proudly support all our veterans and troops. We especially strive to recognize those that gave the ultimate sacrifice. We also try to illuminate the fact that many of those heroes never received the recognition they deserved. Private Gordon Lee Hardy is one such U.S Army soldier. He fought and died during the events of WWII. Sadly, he never saw recognition for his sacrifices while serving. The silver lining, though? His brother just accepted several medals of honor that a Kentucky representative awarded posthumously on his behalf. We’ve got all the details of this touching story for you right here.

MILITARY ・ 3 DAYS AGO