Tottenham can reportedly sack boss Nuno Espirito Santo in the summer without having to pay any compensation if he does not lead them to a top-six finish in the Premier League. The Portuguese saw the pressure on him eased with Spurs' 2-1 victory against Aston Villa on Sunday, which came after a run of three straight top-flight defeats including a damaging north London derby reverse at Arsenal.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 6 DAYS AGO