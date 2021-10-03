CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Sunday Supper: Easy Chicken Noodle Stir Fry

Southern Bite
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHey, y’all! Welcome back to another edition of Sunday Supper! Each week, this post is all about adding a little extra deliciousness to your week and sharing what our world looked like. This week I found the blessing in having a regular ol’ boring week. Often times we overlook the...

southernbite.com

Comments / 0

Related
MIX 106

Move Over, Chick-Fil-A; There’s A New Chicken Joint In Town

Chick-Fil-A seems to be the absolute gold standard when it comes to satisfying a chicken sandwich craving. And that craving hits a lot of people all at once because there is always a wildly long line in the drive-thru. I have literally never seen the line shorter than 6 cars. I long to be there to see the first person who gets to the drive-thru window for the day. It lives up to the hype, plain and simple. And it's not even just standard chicken sandwiches. They have breakfast chicken items, burritos, and even a spicy chicken sandwich. But now comes a chicken place KNOWN for spicy chicken that very well might steal some customers.
MERIDIAN, ID
thecountrycook.net

3-INGREDIENT APPLE CAKE

Our most popular recipe (most clicked on recipe) from the LAST WEEKEND POTLUCK was this 3-Ingredient Apple Cake from Cincy Shopper. Our other featured recipes include: Pop's Spicy Garlic Dill Pickles from The Good Hearted Woman, Easy Homemade Creamed Spinach from The Might Mrs. and I am sharing one of my all time favorite recipes, Pumpkin Dump Cake!
RECIPES
My Country 95.5

5 Easy Recipes That Are Perfect To Take To A Friend In Need

One of the best parts about Wyoming is that we are always willing to lend a helping hand. It's even written into the Code Of The West "Do what needs to be done." When my son broke his arm last year in a football game (resulting in 2 plates and 11 screws) I had several friends who dropped off meals for us.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicken Noodle#Stir Fry#Brown Sugar#Chickens#Supper#Food Drink#House
thespruceeats.com

No-Bake Cookies (Without Milk)

These easy, 4 ingredient no-bake cookies are made without milk and without any refined sugar. There's no need to heat up the kitchen and they are a snap to whip up. In fact, they can be made on the stovetop or the microwave, so it's the perfect treat for kids to help make.
RECIPES
KGUN 9

Cream Cheese Corn Casserole Is Rich, Creamy And Perfect For Fall

As brightly hued leaves tumble from the trees and temperatures slowly ease downward, we start to yearn for homey, warm dishes that nourish us — body and soul. From stews to casseroles, the dinner table is one of the first places we start to see (and celebrate) the shift toward autumn.
RECIPES
Mashed

The Real Reason Sassafras Root Beer Is Illegal

There's nothing like an iced cold root beer soda on a hot day to quench your thirst, or a delectable root beer float with vanilla ice cream and topped with whipped cream to sweeten your day. Or, perhaps, as Bobby Flay recommends, you might add some bourbon to your root beer float for a little extra kick (via Food Network). The "root" in root beer is named for the root of the sassafras tree, an ingredient that has been used in traditional root beer recipes since the 1860s. In fact, sassafras consumption dates back even further, as indigenous peoples used it for medicinal purposes (via McGill). All Recipes reported that sassafras — aka ague tree, cinnamon wood, or saxifrax — has also been used to flavor toothpaste, in soap, and as an anti-itch solution for bug bites.
DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

Julia Child's Hard-Boiled Egg Trick Is Almost Impossible To Mess Up

Anyone who has ever made hard-boiled eggs has probably run into an issue or two while either cooking them or trying to peel them. Whether you drop them too hard and they crack and leak as they boil or you simply cannot peel them without nicking the egg white, hard-boiled eggs can be surprisingly difficult to deal with. While some people know to stick with older eggs to boil, they might not know why that is. According to Our Everday Life, it's all about how eggs age.
RECIPES
Mashed

Bobby Flay Would Choose This Simple Food For His Last Meal

Celebrity chef Bobby Flay loves food as much as the next person. Per Bon Appetit, Flay likes keeping his breakfast fresh and filling it with something like Greek yogurt with berries or a rich smoothie with fruits. He said, "My favorite smoothie's really simple: Greek yogurt, lots of fresh blueberries, and at Whole Foods they have this juice, it's a black currant juice, and that's what I use in my smoothie." When the chef is in the mood for something fancier, he treats himself to a serving off eggs and thick-cut bacon.
RECIPES
Mashed

The 5 Dishes Bobby Flay Thinks Everyone Should Know How To Make

It goes without saying that for a professional chef like Bobby Flay, food is high on the priority list. On his website, Flay writes, "Food is the center of my universe," and he has dedicated his entire life to various culinary pursuits. While this has often meant long hours in the kitchen perfecting recipes to share with the world, Flay recently added another project to his roster: He and his daughter Sophie started a podcast called "Always Hungry" to discuss their similar interests related to food, travel, and lifestyle (via Bobby Flay).
RECIPES
Redbook

We Tried 7 Mac & Cheese Brands and the Winner Surprised Us

Whether it’s childhood nostalgia or an easy lunch option, a nice bowl of macaroni and cheese is an American staple. Brands have stepped up their game over the years sometimes offering unique flavors or oddly shaped noodles. But not all of these comfort dishes are made the same. What defines the best boxed macaroni and cheese? The texture needs to be creamy and every bite needs to be full of cheesy goodness. The size of the noodles can’t be too small, and new twists on the basic concept are always welcome. We taste-tested some of the most popular brands, and here's how it went...
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

This Recipe Is So Good Lidia Bastianich Makes It 3 Times A Week

If you're craving an easy homemade Italian meal for dinner, there's only one person to turn to and that's Lidia Bastianich. The Emmy award-winning public television host has authored over 10 cookbooks and has been on TV since 1998 (via LidiasItaly.com). In fact, she even knew Julia Child back in the day and made a guest appearance on her show, "Julia Child: Cooking with Master Chefs," back in 1993, per Cucina Toscana. But Bastianich is about more than just cookbooks and TV. Since getting her start in the '90s, the Italian chef has opened three critically acclaimed New York City-based restaurants of her own, including Felidia, Becoo, and De Posto. Did we also mention she has her own line of artisanal pastas and all-natural sauces?
RECIPES
EatThis

The #1 Worst Apple to Cook With, According to a Chef

Fall is apple harvest season and nothing indicates this more than the huge assortment of cooler-season recipes devoted to the fruit. Whether you make fresh apple pie, tart cider, or a crisp topped with melting vanilla ice cream, it's important to know which varieties work best in recipes and which you should avoid.
RECIPES
aymag.com

Recipe Monday: Creamy Beef Taco Soup

‘Memba the taco soup recipe we all made the last few years, and if we eat it one more time, we might die? Yeah, that one. I have totally retired it and wanted something creamier. I found this on a Facebook post for ketogenic diet followers. But we all need more fat (I’ll save that for another discussion, but I am a health coach now. Or will be in eight days).
RECIPES
Parade

The 19 Best Soup Recipes of 2021 Will Definitely Come in Handy This Fall

Are you a soup lover? I mean a hardcore, enjoy a bowl before your entree, kind of soup lover? Beef or chicken, broth-based, cheesy, or creamy soups, you have to love them all!. With comfort food being our specialty, you have to imagine that soups are one of the most popular recipe sections on the site. We have everything from classic chicken noodle soup and hearty beef and vegetable soup, to the more imaginative bacon beer cheese soup with chicken.
RECIPES
12tomatoes.com

How To Make Perfectly Boiled Eggs That Are Easy To Peel

When it comes to boiling eggs, everyone has different preferences. But when it comes to hard-boiled eggs, it can be a little difficult to peel them. Have you ever experienced the hassle of trying to get an egg out of a shell that is crumbling and becoming too bitty to deal with?
RECIPES
The Guardian

What to eat at Christmas instead of turkey

The best advice I can give anyone panicking about the Christmas turkey is – don’t. Small producers, who tend to employ more local labour, report that it should be business as usual for them, though they do advise ordering early. If you can’t find a whole bird within your price...
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy