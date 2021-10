Ugh, that was such a frustrating loss. The offense got off to a perfect start with a TD and then didn’t score another point for the rest of the game. The defense gave up tons of yards, but held tough in the red-zone allowing only 1 TD. They had a nice stop on the Browns’ first drive in the Red Zone and the TD they gave up was on a ticky tac hold on Eric Kendricks on the 4th and goal play. Mike Zimmer teams lose games like this year in and year out. It is the difference between good teams and not so good teams. The Vikings are a not so good team right now. Same record as the Texans, Jets, Giants, Dolphins, Colts, Eagles, and Falcons. Not a group you want to be associated with.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO