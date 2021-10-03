Send us your messages for the marathon racers

A new era of American golfers sent a message Sunday with a record-setting Ryder Cup blowout of Europe, their young and talented core looking ready to dominate for years.
With eight under-30 players and six Ryder Cup rookies, the Americans completed a 19-9 rout of Europe at Whistling Straits that signaled a generational change to the world.
Farewell Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson. Say hello to Tokyo Olympic champion Xander Schauffele, two-time major winner Collin Morikawa, US PGA playoff champion Patrick Cantlay and Scottie Scheffler, 20-something stars.
"We have a lot of young guys, they're going to be on teams for a long time and I wanted to send a message," said Cantlay. "Everyone has that killer instinct and we're going to bring that to future Cups.
