CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Send us your messages for the marathon racers

BBC
 7 days ago

The London Marathon and Belfast City Marathon have returned to the two cities' streets after delays caused by the pandemic. In London, more than 40,000 racers have joined some of the world's best athletes on the course. It starts in Blackheath and finishes 26.2 miles later at Buckingham Palace on...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Red list update: 47 countries to be removed in dramatic travel reshuffle

A total of 47 countries are set to be removed from the UK’s red list for travel in the latest government update, including South Africa – leaving just seven destinations subject to Britain’s quarantine rules.The Department for Transport (DfT) announced that dozens of destinations, including Argentina, Chile, Thailand and Mexico, would be bumped up to the “rest of world” list, allowing vaccinated arrivals from those countries to bypass quarantine.Follow all the latest travel news - live.It’s great news for holidaymakers, and for people with families in those countries, who previously faced mandatory – and expensive – hotel quarantine packages.The seven...
TRAVEL
Derrick

Americans send Europe a message with Ryder Cup rout

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (AP) — The Americans won back the Ryder Cup and perhaps a whole lot more Sunday, sending a strong message with their youngest team by giving Europe its worst loss ever. They never lost a session. They rode the experience of Dustin Johnson, who won all five of...
GOLF
The Independent

UK eyes 'walk me home' phone-tracker to protect lone women

A top British government official is backing a phone company's proposal for a new tracking service to help protect women walking alone, an idea pitched amid ongoing outrage over the slayings of two young women who were targeted near their homes in London The chief executive of Britain’s biggest phone company, BT, proposed the “walk me home” service in a letter to Home Secretary Priti Patel Once a woman activated an app on her phone, the service would track her journey and send an alert to her emergency contacts if she didn’t reach her destination on time, Philip...
The Independent

Ian Baraclough happy to embrace the challenge as injuries hit Northern Ireland

Ian Baraclough insisted he was happy to embrace the challenge of guiding Northern Ireland into Saturday’s crunch World Cup qualifier against Switzerland while dealing with yet more injury problems.Northern Ireland fought out a goalless draw with the Swiss in Belfast last month while without a string of regulars, and it will be a similar story in Geneva with seven players – including Jonny and Corry Evans Ali McCann and Shayne Lavery – from the original 26-man squad having been ruled out.Injury woes are nothing new for Baraclough, who could be forgiven for feeling he has had one hand tied...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#The Racers#Emotion#Uk#The London Marathon
The Independent

Royal Mail to recruit 20,000 seasonal workers for Christmas

Royal Mail is hiring around 20,000 temporary workers in the coming months to cope with demand during the Christmas period.The postal service says it needs the extra staff to help with Christmas post and increasing online shopping.Parcelforce is also looking for extra workers and recruitment will start at the end of October.Some 17,150 seasonal workers are needed in mail centres, distribution hubs and data centres across England, with 1,800 in Scotland, 650 in Wales and 500 in Northern Ireland.The seasonal workers will help sort Christmas parcels and cards as well as the growing amount of online shopping orders.An additional 3,650...
ECONOMY
CBS Boston

Boston Marathon Runners, Families Encouraged To Support Restaurants Along Course

BOSTON (CBS) — There are lots of changes this Marathon Monday, including the season of the race and no linguine this year. Instead of the pasta dinner the Sunday before the race, the B.A.A. is encouraging athletes and their families to try something new this year. The people at Sam Adams are asking marathon runners to embrace new traditions. “We just want to make this one an extra special celebration,” said Matt Withington, Director of Marketing for Sam Adams. Instead of carbing out on pasta at City Hall the night before the big race, organizers are urging people to support bars and restaurants...
BOSTON, MA
The Independent

Pressure on Switzerland in Northern Ireland qualifier, insists Steven Davis

Northern Ireland’s Steven Davis believes all the pressure is on Switzerland going into Saturday’s crunch World Cup qualifier in Geneva.The visitors start the match three points behind the Swiss in the battle for second place and a play-off berth from Group C, knowing a win would keep their fate in their own hands but that a defeat would be a massive blow to hopes of reaching Qatar 2022.Even so, Davis believes home expectation mean it is the Swiss, ranked 15th in the world compared to Northern Ireland’s 47th, who carry the greater burdens.😃 One day out 📸 #GAWA pic.twitter.com/gYobhpCUmX— Northern...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

As the travel red list is mostly scrapped, why booking a holiday can boost your mental health

With 47 countries set to be removed from England’s red list, it almost feels like the world is opening up again.From October 11, travellers returning from countries including South Africa, Mexico and Thailand won’t have to spend £2,285 to stay 11 nights in hotel quarantine.Vaccines will also be recognised for a further 37 countries – including Brazil, India and Turkey – meaning if you’re double jabbed, you’ll be exempt from quarantine, the pre-departure test and the day-eight post-arrival test on your return to England.UPDATE: From Monday (11th Oct) 📅 I’ll be cutting 47 destinations from our red list –...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Gareth Southgate hails female referee for England match as watershed moment for gender equality

Gareth Southgate has heralded England’s first match to be refereed by a woman as a watershed occasion for gender equality.Kateryna Monzul will take charge of Saturday’s World Cup qualifier away in Andorra She will officiate the match at the Estadi Nacional, with UEFA’s official website confirming her fellow Ukrainians Maryna Striletska and Svitlana Grushko as assistant referees.France’s Stephanie Frappart will be the VAR with the fourth official and assistant VAR roles filled by men – Denys Shurman and Vikor Matyash respectively.Southgate acknowledged it is a step forward for female officials but is largely uninterested in their sex so long...
UEFA
BBC

European Sailing Championships: Michael Beckett wins ILCA 7 gold

Great Britain's Michael Beckett won gold in the ILCA 7 class at the European Championships in Bulgaria. It is Britain's third European success in a row in the class, formerly known as laser, and the fourth in five years. Welshman Beckett, 26, sealed his first title after leading all week...
SPORTS
BBC

UK to resettle teenage Afghan women footballers and families

Dozens of Afghan girls with promising football careers, who fled the Taliban, have been told they can come to the UK to be resettled, along with their families. The 35-member squad - aged 13-19 - fled Kabul last month and have been staying for the past few weeks in a hotel in Pakistan, where their temporary visas were due to expire on Monday.
SOCCER
BBC

Ashes: England player profiles and career statistics for Australia

England have named their squad for the 2021-22 Ashes Test series in Australia. Here BBC Sport takes a closer look at the players tasked with regaining the urn. Joe Root (Yorkshire, captain) - Age 30; Tests 109; Runs 9,278; Average 50.15. Enjoyed a stellar summer with the bat, although his...
WORLD
tatler.com

Princess Mako will finally marry non-royal boyfriend – as they are dubbed ‘Japan’s Harry and Meghan’

Princess Mako’s engagement to non-royal Kei Komuro has been anything but smooth sailing. They set out plans to marry in November 2018, but this was put off after Mr Komuro’s mother was reportedly embroiled in a financial dispute linked to money she had received from an ex-fiancé. (It was thought that this money was used to fund her son’s education). Now, three years on, a date is set, and Japan’s Princess Mako, 29, will marry her former classmate, a commoner, this month – and give up her royal status.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Sick workers urged to avoid ‘grin and bear it’ attitude and stay away

Workers are being urged not to grin and bear illness this winter but instead stay away from the office if they are feeling unwell.As the UK prepares to face the flu virus spreading alongside Covid-19 in the coming months, people are being encouraged not to take the somewhat traditional approach of just getting on with it, but rather to avoid the workplace if they are sick.UK Health Security Agency chief executive Dr Jenny Harries said she hopes the public will now realise when they have symptoms that might be infectious and can be supported in staying away from work in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

New USA golf era sends message in epic Ryder Cup romp

A new era of American golfers sent a message Sunday with a record-setting Ryder Cup blowout of Europe, their young and talented core looking ready to dominate for years. With eight under-30 players and six Ryder Cup rookies, the Americans completed a 19-9 rout of Europe at Whistling Straits that signaled a generational change to the world. Farewell Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson. Say hello to Tokyo Olympic champion Xander Schauffele, two-time major winner Collin Morikawa, US PGA playoff champion Patrick Cantlay and Scottie Scheffler, 20-something stars. "We have a lot of young guys, they're going to be on teams for a long time and I wanted to send a message," said Cantlay. "Everyone has that killer instinct and we're going to bring that to future Cups.
GOLF
BBC

Channel crossings: More than 1,100 migrants cross in two days

Forty small boats with 1,115 migrants on board have crossed the Channel in two days, the Home Office has said. On Saturday, Border Force picked up 491 migrants on 17 boats, while the French authorities prevented 114 people from making the crossing. On Friday 624 people crossed on 23 boats,...
The Independent

London’s Night Tube must reopen for women’s safety, says petition

Tens of thousands of people have signed a petition calling for London’s “Night Tube” to be reinstalled, amid concerns about women’s safety.The late-night tube service was started on certain evenings in 2016, but was halted last year due to the pandemic.Ella Watson launched the petition, writing: “In the UK and London women and girls are unsafe on the streets, especially at night.“The rightful outcry at the recent murders of Sabina Nessa and Sarah Everard on London’s streets, epitomises the fear women face of walking alone or standing on the streets in the evening and at night.”She says the lack of...
BBC

Halifax father walks hill 50 times in 11 hours for stillborn daughter

A father has climbed a West Yorkshire hill 50 times in 11 hours in memory of his daughter, who died two weeks before she was due to be born. Ben Moorhouse and Gaynor Thompson's first child, Kallipateira, was stillborn on 26 October 2018. Mr Moorhouse said he walked the equivalent...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Andorra vs England prediction: How will World Cup qualifier play out?

England face Andorra in qualifying for the 2022 World Cup on Saturday evening as the Three Lions look to consolidate their place at the top of Group I.England are currently in pole position to clinch the sole automatic qualification spot for the World Cup in Qatar, four points clear of Albania and five points ahead of Poland having each played six games.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and match updates as England play AndorraGareth Southgate’s side have the luxury of some straightforward fixtures to see out the campaign, with a trip to group minnows San Marino awaiting on the final day of...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy