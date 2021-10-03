CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Grading the Iowa football team’s 51-14 win over Maryland

By Robert Read
Daily Iowan
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLLEGE PARK, Md. — Daily Iowan Pregame Editor Robert Read graded Iowa’s performance in all three phases after the Hawkeyes’ 51-14 win over Maryland. Have a day, Spencer Petras. Iowa’s quarterback just had his best game in a Hawkeye uniform, accounting for five total touchdowns (three passing and two rushing). Iowa scored six touchdowns overall against Maryland, and at one point scored points on nine consecutive drives.

dailyiowan.com

Comments / 0

