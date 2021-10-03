CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chase Young received roughing the passer penalty for ridiculously soft hit

By Scott Schultz
saturdaytradition.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen things aren’t going your way, sometimes the bad things seem to just keep happening. For the Washington Football Team defense, today was no different. On a 4th down play for the Atlanta Falcons during their game with Washington on Sunday, Washington defensive end Chase Young was tagged with a ridiculous roughing the passer call after making a hit (or more of a passing glance) on Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan.

