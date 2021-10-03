Chase Young received roughing the passer penalty for ridiculously soft hit

Washington defensive end Chase Young was called for what might be the worst roughing the passer penalty of the year on Sunday — if not the worst penalty, period. The call against Young came in the third quarter of Sunday's game against the Falcons, in which they had the ball with a 23-22 lead. Young is seen shoving Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan up high — not nearly hard enough to bring him to the ground or dislodge the ball. Ryan's pass was intercepted on the play, but replay shows Ryan's knee actually hit the turf after the glancing blow from Young, which should have resulted in a timely sack for Washington on fourth-and-2.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO