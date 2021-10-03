CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kevin Gausman fires seven strong innings on Saturday

fantasypros.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRHP Kevin Gausman took a no-decision on Saturday when he allowed one run on six hits with one walk and five strikeouts over seven innings in the Giants' 3-2 loss to the Padres. Fantasy Impact:. Gausman certainly pitched well enough to earn the win on Saturday but the Giants weren't...

pitcherlist.com

Kevin Gausman’s Third Weapon?! – Pitcher Video Breakdown

Kevin Gausman racked up 11 strikeouts against the Rockies in Coors Field. Watch Nick explain Gausman’s success in today’s Pitcher Video Breakdown:. Watch all of the Pitcher Video Breakdowns on YouTube: Youtube.com/pitcherlist. Watch them get created live on Twitch 9-11am EST Monday through Friday: Twitch.tv/pitcherlist.
MLB
Purple Row

Colorado Rockies game no. 156 thread: Kevin Gausman vs Antonio Senzatela

The final weekend home game for the Colorado Rockies is upon us at last, and after back-to-back 7-2 losses during Larry Walker Weekend the team is looking to drag up one last bit of home Rockies magic. It’s a tall order against the 100+ win San Francisco Giants, who are looking to claim the NL West crown after a surprisingly dominant season.
MLB
Paradise Post

SF Giants waiting before naming Kevin Gausman or Logan Webb Game 1 starter

SAN FRANCISCO — Kevin Gausman or Logan Webb?. If Giants manager Gabe Kapler knows which starting pitcher will open the National League Division Series Friday night at Oracle Park, he’s not saying. Kapler made it clear at the beginning of a nearly 30-minute meeting with the media Tuesday preceding an...
MLB
San Francisco Chronicle

Giants face another tough pitcher in Game 2, will counter with Kevin Gausman

A lively, sellout crowd. A Buster Posey opposite-field home run. A Kris Bryant homer as insurance. Ditto for Brandon Crawford. A Tommy La Stella glove flip that required watching over and over. A Logan Webb start that brought back memories of championships past. A Game 1 win over the Dodgers, of all teams. “Beat L.A.” chants all night long.
MLB
nbcsportsedge.com

MLB K Props, October 9th: Kevin Gausman O/U 5.5 Strikeouts vs Dodgers

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Kevin Gausman O/U 5.5 Strikeouts vs. Dodgers. Game 2. Kevin Gausman gets the nod after...
MLB
