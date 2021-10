Kirk Ferentz can still recall walking into Kinnick Stadium for the 1985 matchup between No. 1 Iowa vs. No. 2 Michigan. “The energy when you walked into the stadium that day, it’s rare,” Ferentz said. “When you get in an environment like that … there’s certain games you can feel it when you walk into the stadium, especially when the crowd gets in there.”

IOWA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO