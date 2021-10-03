CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

The Most Interesting Things Jim Harbaugh Said After Beating Wisconsin

By Brandon Brown
WolverineDigest
WolverineDigest
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S00Pj_0cFzB5bW00

Michigan is a top ten, 5-0 team. That's an amazing development when you consider how last year looked and how many things Jim Harbaugh changed during the offseason. So far, so good, and yesterday was the biggest example of that to date. After going into Madison yesterday and beating the Badgers handily, Jim Harbaugh had a lot of good things to say.

"This group is different, they don’t flinch."

He's right. This group — specifically the defense — doesn't flinch. There were so many times yesterday where you thought Wisconsin might jump back into the game and flip the momentum, and it just didn't happen. It's impossible not to think it's coming given how things have played out over the years, but like Harbaugh said, this group is different.

Mike Macdonald's defense, which is being led by seniors and captains Aidan Hutchinson and Josh Ross, has a resiliency about it that we really haven't seen at Michigan over the last six seasons. They bend a little but don't break and play physical and energized brand of football that's going to keep them in games all year, no matter who the opponent is or where it's being played.

"There was a vibe that they weren’t going to be denied. Give them every chance to attack. We wanted to bring that to life."

Amen again. Jim Harbaugh rolled the dice and went for it on fourth down five times converting on three of them. Calls like that give the offense confidence even if you don't pick up the first down. That showed up all game yesterday and Michigan just seemed to keep making timely plays on both sides of the ball. Michigan's playmaking kept the Wisconsin crowd at bay all day long and honestly, even when it was a little close heading into halftime, the Wolverines just felt in control because of that vibe and that attacking mentality.

"It’s almost like in some of those X-Men movies where the little kid or the teenage X-Men finds their power. Now they know they have it and they’re using it. That’s really exciting to watch as a coach."

This is actually a pretty cool analogy. I'm not sure how many people were feeling Harbaugh's Neil Armstrong/George Patton reference earlier this year, but this X-Men one landed.

This is exactly what I wrote about last week after the Rutgers game. Guys like AJ Henning, Roman Wilson and Donovan Edwards need to play more and yesterday, they did. Wilson played more snaps than every wide receiver not named Cornelius Johnson and Henning quadrupled his snap count from last week to this week. Edwards still didn't see the field much, but he did get in for eight plays compared to just one last week against the Scarlet Knights.

Wilson led all receivers with six catches for 81 yards, and even though he had already been playing a lot, Johnson was more effective because of Wilson's presence. Playing more versatile guys more often, and actually utilizing them, can only help open up the entire offense. We saw that yesterday and it resulted in a hard-to-defend, versatile offense.

"[Daxton Hill's] play has been tremendous all year. He’s been close, always near the ball. He plays with so much energy. He’s so good. Today, he just got closer and closer until he finally got the interception, got the big sack. He’s all over the field again. He’s one heck of a player."

Harbaugh isn't exactly going out on a limb here, but what he's saying is spot on.

Daxton Hill has been so good all year, despite not really stuffing the stat sheet. He's got 17 tackles through five games, a few pass breakups and just the one pick, but he's invaluable on defense. Macdonald is moving guys all over, sending exotic blitzes, bluffing blitzes, switching from man to zone and back, and Hill is a huge reason why he's able to call the defenses he's calling.

Having a movable, versatile, speedy, heady, aggressive, skilled nickel/corner/safety as a part of an NFL-style defense is so important. Hill is all of those things. Aside from the defensive line, you can literally put him anywhere on the field and he'll excel. He knocked Graham Mertz and 6-5, 245-pound Jake Ferguson out of the game yesterday with perfectly legal hits, which impacted the game in a massive way. Hill might not end up leading the team in any statistical category, but you could make an argument that he's the most important defender on the roster.

"I think Mike has done a great job and the defensive staff has done a great job maximizing the talent of Dax Hill. Of Aidan Hutchinson, a whole list of guys."

I would agree, wholeheartedly.

It's been one of my biggest gripes of the Jim Harbaugh era. The coaches have just not put players in a position to succeed. Mike Macdonald has changed that narrative in a big way. You see it most with Hill and Hutchinson.

Hill, as outlined above, isn't stuffing the stat sheet, but he's showing up in 1,000 different ways. He's often neutralizing the other team's best receiver, he's making timely, solid tackles, he's allowing a guy like RJ Moten to shine at strong safety and he's blitzing extremely well. Hutchinson is a stud and for the first time in his career, he's showing it in a big way. Gone are the days of playing the anchor position in Don Brown's scheme, and here to stay are afternoons filled with pressuring the quarterback from all over the defense. Macdonald has done a great job moving guys around and asking them to do things they're good at. What a concept, huh?

"I say the same about the offense and Josh, and the offensive coaches as well, Sherrone — putting the players in a position to be really successful."

I still think the offense can do better at this, but yesterday against Wisconsin was the best example of it so far this season.

Taking deep shots to Cornelius Johnson, bringing JJ McCarthy in here and there to see what he can do, getting a guy like Roman Wilson involved, 24 rushing attempts outside of the tackles, including a couple of reverses/end arounds and throwing on first down occasionally all fall under putting guys in a position to succeed.

I still wouldn't call the offensive approach perfect, but it was obviously pretty solid and plenty good enough to get a big win over the Badgers.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Michigan’s Performance Today

On Saturday afternoon, Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines entered Camp Randall Stadium as underdogs against the Wisconsin Badgers. However, after 60 minutes of play, it was clear that Michigan was the better team. The Wolverines cruised to a 38-17 victory over the Badgers after a dominant second half in which Michigan outscored Wisconsin by a score of 25-7.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

Everyone’s Saying The Same Thing About Jim Harbaugh Today

Jim Harbaugh has the Michigan Wolverines rolling this year. Michigan is off to a 5-0 start on the regular season. The No. 14 Wolverines demolished Wisconsin on Saturday, 38-17. Harbaugh’s program has looked like arguably the top program in the conference so far this season. Of course, one game is...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Has A Warning For Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh

Two of the most storied programs in college football history face off this weekend in a rare meeting as No. 9 Michigan take on Nebraska at Memorial Stadium. But while the Wolverines boast an undefeated record, ESPN’s Paul Finebaum isn’t convinced they’ll leave with one. On Wednesday’s edition of Get...
MICHIGAN STATE
WolverineDigest

Perhaps The Jacksonville Jaguars Should Have Listened To Jim Harbaugh When It Comes To Urban Meyer

If you're a sports fan and you hear the name 'Urban Meyer', you're initial thoughts are likely one of two things. The first thing you might think of is the fact that Meyer is hands down one of the all-time greatest head coaches in college football history. Among all Power Five coaches with at least 100 wins, Meyer ranks third in winning percentage all-time at .853 - just behind two former Notre Dame head coaches Knute Rockne (.881) and Frank Leahy (.864).
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Wisconsin State
Maize n Brew

Jim Harbaugh on J.J. McCarthy: “Try to get him in there as much as we can”

Five-star freshman J.J. McCarthy received playing time in the second half against Wisconsin. The decision paid off for head coach Jim Harbaugh, who threw McCarthy into the fire with Michigan up just 13-10 on the road against Wisconsin in a loud environment. McCarthy was initially used in the game to try and attack the edge of the defense via read-option runs.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh Has Telling Admission On This Year’s Team

Something feels different about Michigan football this season. Fans know it. Analysts know it. Even Jim Harbaugh likes what he sees. Harbaugh has been under plenty of pressure to transform the Wolverines into a Big Ten power. It hasn’t happened yet. But it’s starting to look like Michigan is a legitimate team this year.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Ross
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Roundup: What the national media is saying about Michigan football after Wisconsin beat down

You would think that the national media would be abuzz about Michigan football after the dominant win over Wisconsin. But with the Badgers 1-3, it’s being treated as a win the Wolverines had to get. All the same, there was certainly some praise for the maize and blue, which, regardless of Wisconsin’s play, is warranted given how suffocating the Wolverine defense was while the offense found ways to score.
MICHIGAN STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jim Harbaugh calls Nebraska impressive, ‘Gonna be a big challenge’

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — For the Wolverines in 2021, you pass one test, good — congratulations, you get another. After Week 0, when Nebraska gave the game away to Illinois, it appeared Scott Frost’s team hadn’t learned any lessons from previous underachievements. Weeks later, while the Huskers are 3-3, all three losses have been by one score, and Nebraska put a hurting on West foe Northwestern.
NEBRASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Badgers#Wolverines
247Sports

Everything Jim Harbaugh said after Michigan's win over Rutgers

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — It wasn't pretty but the Michigan football program was able to eek by Rutgers 20-13 after a furious comeback by the Scarlet Knights in the second half made things interesting for the Wolverines. Second half struggles aside, especially on offense, U-M head coach Jim Harbaugh had a lot to say to reporters after the game wrapped up during his postgame press conference.
MICHIGAN STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Jim Harbaugh has injury update on Michigan LB Josh Ross for Wisconsin game

Michigan could be getting some help at linebacker this week. Senior linebacker Josh Ross is “probable” for the Wolverines’ game against Wisconsin this week, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said Monday. Ross left Michigan’s Week 4 game against Rutgers with an apparent leg injury, but it doesn’t sound too serious. Ross...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Scarlet Nation

Jim Harbaugh On Michigan Offense's Rough Patch: 'It Wasn't A Cade Thing'

Michigan Wolverines football was rolling Rutgers at halftime last week, leading 20-3 at the break, thanks in large part to the efficiency of the offense. The Wolverines had gained 233 yards in the first half, and redshirt freshman quarterback Cade McNamara was clicking, going 8 for 11 for 156 yards in the first half.
MICHIGAN STATE
Scarlet Nation

Wolverine TV: Jim Harbaugh, Michigan Players Discuss Victory Over Rutgers

Michigan Wolverines football head coach Jim Harbaugh, sophomore tight end Erick All, second-year freshman linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green, sophomore defensive tackle Christopher Hinton and redshirt freshman quarterback Cade McNamara met with the media following the Maize and Blue's 20-13 triumph over Rutgers. Watch the interviews below and subscribe to our YouTube...
MICHIGAN STATE
WolverineDigest

WolverineDigest

Detroit, MI
735
Followers
578
Post
140K+
Views
ABOUT

WolverineDigest is a FanNation channel covering University of Michigan athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy