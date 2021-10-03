Economy Week Ahead: Trade, Services, Employment
The Labor Department’s U.S. employment report for September is the highlight of this week’s economic data. The U.S. trade deficit likely widened slightly in August. Preliminary data showed American exports of goods hitting a record level as recoveries gained strength in other parts of the world. But imports of consumer goods and industrial supplies also picked up in August, pushing the goods deficit higher. Tuesday’s Commerce Department report will also include trade in services.stockxpo.com
Comments / 0