CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Economy Week Ahead: Trade, Services, Employment

By WSJ staff
stockxpo.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Labor Department’s U.S. employment report for September is the highlight of this week’s economic data. The U.S. trade deficit likely widened slightly in August. Preliminary data showed American exports of goods hitting a record level as recoveries gained strength in other parts of the world. But imports of consumer goods and industrial supplies also picked up in August, pushing the goods deficit higher. Tuesday’s Commerce Department report will also include trade in services.

stockxpo.com

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Monetary Policy: How the Federal Reserve attempts to control the US economy

Monetary policy consists of actions taken by a nation's central bank to achieve and maintain economic growth and stability by controlling the amount of money available to banks, businesses, and consumers. The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), the steering arm of the Federal Reserve, meets eight times a year to...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Trade Deficit#The Labor Department#American#Commerce Department#Covid
stockxpo.com

Stock futures are little changed ahead of key employment report

U.S. stock index futures were little changed during early trading Friday as Wall Street awaits the September jobs report. Futures contracts tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 11 points. S&P 500 futures were flat. Nasdaq 100 futures were also unchanged. The 10-year Treasury yield increased to 1.59%. All...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
AFP

Delta wave tossed wrench into US job market in September

The US economy was predicted to add hundreds of thousands of jobs last month but instead gained only 194,000 as the Delta variant of Covid-19 again denied President Joe Biden the soaring labor market he is banking on -- at least for now. Biden has been banking on an economic revival to build support for his presidency-defining spending bills while also fending off the Republican opposition's attempts to use the country's debt limit to force a retreat on his ambitious agenda. 
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

New US unemployment benefit claims resume their downward slide

Fewer Americans filed new claims for unemployment benefits last week, reversing a recent uptick in the metric of labor market health, government data said Thursday. The Labor Department reported 326,000 new claims, seasonally adjusted, filed in the week ended October 2, 38,000 less than the previous week's upwardly revised level and fewer than analysts had expected.
MARKETS
Arkansas Online

U.S. services sector powers ahead

The U.S. services sector, where most Americans work, grew again in September even as supply chain troubles persisted. The Institute for Supply Management reported Tuesday that its monthly survey of service industries rose to a reading of 61.9, following August's reading of 61.7. The gauge hit a record high of 64.1 in July -- the fastest pace since this data series began in 2008.
ECONOMY
investing.com

Dollar Rises Ahead of ADP Employment Release

Investing.com - The dollar traded higher Wednesday, with this safe haven boosted by concerns rising energy prices will translate into higher inflation, prompting the Federal Reserve to promptly tighten its monetary policy. At 3:05 AM ET (0705 GMT), the Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

U.S. services activity forges ahead; trade deficit races to record high

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. services industry activity nudged up in September, but growth is being restrained by a persistent shortage of inputs and the resulting high prices as the pandemic drags on. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) survey on Tuesday reported that "ongoing challenges with labor resources, logistics, and...
ECONOMY
stockxpo.com

Delta’s Loss Is Service Economy’s Gain—Up to a Point

So much for the services slowdown, perhaps. The Institute for Supply Management on Tuesday said its index of U.S. service-sector activity edged up to 61.9 in September from August’s 61.7. Anything over 50 represents expansion. September’s number would have been higher if it hadn’t been for a slowdown in employment growth—a reflection of how hard it is for many companies to find workers rather than any shift in labor demand.
ECONOMY
FXStreet.com

Forex Today: Caution grows ahead of US employment figures

The greenback weakened modestly against most of its rivals, although currency pairs remained within familiar levels. US data was mixed, as the Markit Services PMI resulted at 54.9 in September, better than the 54.4 expected. More relevantly, the official US ISM Services PMI improved to 61.9 in September, much better than the 60 expected. However, the August Goods and Services Trade Balance, which posted a wider than anticipated deficit of $73.3 billion.
MARKETS
investing.com

U.S. Crude Trades Cents Away From $80 Ahead of Weekly Data

Investing.com - Oil prices kept up with their relentless climb on Tuesday, with U.S. crude futures coming within cents of the $80 barrel level they last reached in 2014, as bulls bet the market will remain under supplied in the stretch toward winter. The latest rally of 1.7% on the...
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy