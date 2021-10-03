CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Israel requires COVID-19 booster shots for stricter “green pass”

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israel on Sunday piled pressure on its vaccinated citizens to get a booster shot by making only those who received their third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine eligible for a “green pass” allowing entry to restaurants, gyms and many other venues. Israel was an early adopter of...

Biden receives COVID-19 booster shot

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden received his COVID-19 vaccine booster shot on Monday afternoon at the White House just days after booster doses were approved by federal health officials. The president received his first two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine ahead of his inauguration in January. The 78-year-old president qualified...
Israel tightens COVID 'green pass' rules, sparking protest

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel restricted its COVID Green Pass on Sunday to allow only those who have received a vaccine booster dose or recently recuperated from coronavirus to enter indoor venues. The new criteria mean that nearly 2 million people will lose their vaccination passport in the coming days. Israel...
UK to offer extra COVID shots to trial participants for travel

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain will offer additional COVID-19 shots to participants in clinical trials for coronavirus vaccines that have not yet been approved in order to let them travel, the health ministry said on Friday. People enrolled in trials for shots made by the likes of Novavax and Valneva have...
Blinken to meet with Israel, UAE diplomats

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet next week with top diplomats from Israel and the United Arab Emirates, the State Department said Saturday, to discuss "progress made" in the year since they agreed to normalization. "Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will meet with Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and the UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan on October 13 in separate bilateral meetings and then in a trilateral setting," the State Department said in a statement. "They will discuss progress made since the signing of the Abraham Accords last year, future opportunities for collaboration, and bilateral issues including regional security and stability." Blinken had met virtually in mid-September with Lapid and top Emirati foreign policy adviser Anwar Gargash, as well as top diplomats from Bahrain and Morocco.
Italy – Once Overwhelmed by COVID-19 – Turns to a Health Pass and Stricter Measures To Contain Virus

Cases of COVID-19 are surging around the world, but the course of the pandemic varies widely from country to country. To provide you with a global view as we approach a year and a half since the official declaration of the pandemic, editors from The Conversation around the world commissioned articles looking at specific countries and where they are now in combating the pandemic.
Denmark says Moderna COVID-19 vaccine still available for under-18s

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) – Denmark will still be offering Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine to people under the age of 18, the Danish Health Agency said on Friday, clarifying a statement from Wednesday saying it would pause giving the vaccine to young Danes. (Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard; Editing by Alison Williams)
UK COVID-19 cases rise to 40,701, highest in a month

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain recorded 40,701 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, up 12% on a week ago and marking the biggest total since Sept. 6, government data showed. The figures also showed an additional 122 people had died within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test, compared with 143 a day earlier.
India’s TCS posts 29% jump in profit on pandemic-led digitisation demand

BENGALURU (Reuters) – India’s top software exporter Tata Consultancy Services Ltd reported about 29% jump in quarterly profit on Friday, boosted by a pandemic-led demand for digitisation from businesses. Consolidated net profit rose to 96.24 billion rupees ($1.28 billion) in the three months to Sept. 30, from 74.75 billion rupees...
Canadian province of Ontario to further ease pandemic restrictions

(Reuters) – Ontario is lifting capacity limits on concert venues, theaters and spectator facilities at sports games as of Saturday at midnight, the government of Canada’s most populous province said on Friday, while continuing to require proof of vaccination and masks. Limited numbers of outbreaks in those settings have been...
Pope, at peace meeting with Merkel, says divert arms money for food, vaccines

ROME (Reuters) – Pope Francis, closing a peace meeting of world religions, called the arms trade a bane of humanity on Thursday, saying that money spent on weapons should be diverted to feed the hungry and distribute vaccines fairly. “Fewer arms and more food, less hypocrisy and more transparency, more...
UK records 127 COVID-19 deaths, 36,060 new cases

MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) – Britain recorded 127 deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test on Friday, a slight increase on a day earlier when 122 people died, government data showed. The figures also showed that 36,060 new COVID cases on Friday, lower than a day earlier when 40,701...
Israeli court ruling on major holy site angers Palestinians

A ruling by a local Israeli court in favor of a Jewish man who prayed quietly at a flashpoint Jerusalem holy site has angered Muslim authorities, who denounced it on Thursday as a violation of the fragile status quo governing the compound.The Al-Aqsa mosque compound is the third holiest site in Islam and the holiest site for Jews, who refer to it as the Temple Mount because it was the location of the ancient Jewish Temples. It is the emotional epicenter of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and tensions there helped ignite the 11-day Gaza war in May. Under informal understandings,...
WHO says ‘near’ to solving issues on Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine

GENEVA (Reuters) – A World Health Organization spokesperson said on Friday that the health agency was “near” to resolving issues on Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, without giving a date for a potential emergency use listing. “We are slowly solving most of the issues …,” Fadela Chaib said at a...
Thousands march in Rome to protest public and private workplace COVID-19 vaccine rule

Thousands of demonstrators marched down Rome’s famous Via Veneto and other streets on Saturday, some smashing their way into a union office and clashing with police as they protested Italy’s new “Green Pass” vaccination requirement for employees to enter their offices. The certification is mandatory beginning on Oct. 15 and applies to public and private […]
Italian police use water cannon to push back anti-vax protesters in Rome

ROME (Reuters) – Italian police on Saturday used water cannon to push back hundreds of people demonstrating in Rome against coronavirus vaccination, seeking to keep them from the prime minister’s office. Around 10,000 people took to the streets in the heart of the Italian capital to protest against the Green...
Tokyo daily coronavirus cases fall to one-year low 82

TOKYO (Reuters) – Tokyo’s government said on Saturday that new daily infections of COVID-19 in the Japanese capital declined to 82, the lowest since Oct. 19 last year. Cases have been on the decline since peaking at more than 5,000 a day in August in a wave driven by the highly infectious Delta variant. Tokyo and much of Japan last week exited a state of emergency that had lasted for almost six months.
