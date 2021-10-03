Lake Tiorati Hike (Vigorous)

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. In 1923, NYNJ Trail Conference volunteers built the 1st section of the Appalachian Trail at Bear Mountain State Park. On Saturday, we'll get to hike a portion of this trail and enjoy some really nice Fall Hudson River views. I plan to start the hike from the Bear Mountain Inn going South on the AT up the steps of Bear Mountain to the Perkins Fire Tower. After a quick break, we'll continue South towards West Mountain where we'll find a lunch spot with some nice views. From there we'll continue south on the AT until we get to The Timp Torne trail which will take us to The Timp, our last summit of the day (and yes more great views). Finally, we will head back to the Bear Mountain Inn via the 1777 trail, passing thru Doodletown. Overall, expect a 10 mile hike with about 2500 feet of elevation gain. Drivers: Meet at the Bear Mountain Inn. There are several parking options: (1) park at the Bear Mountain Inn and pay a $10 parking fee (2) If you're coming from the East side of the Hudson, park near Anthony's Nose along route 9D just North of the Bear Mountain Bridge and walk over the Bear Mountain Bridge to the Bear Mountain Inn. The walk takes about 25 minutes and has exceptional views of the Hudson. (3) If you're coming from the West side of the Hudson, park at the Iona Island parking area along route 9W and hike to the Bear Mountain Inn going North on the Cornell Mine Trail. Please arrive by 10:15. The Leader will be driving. Bus Riders: Take the 8:45 Coach USA bus from the Port Authority to the Bear Mountain Inn, arriving at 10:15. Do not purchase a return trip ticket b/c rides may be offered back to the city or back to a nearby train station. Note that the only return bus trip from Bear Mountain to the Port Authority leaves Bear Mountain at 5:19. Please bring at least 2 liters of water, lunch, hiking boots/trail shoes, sunscreen and poles if you have them. This is a vigorous hike and would be rated 3D10 under the old system. COVID-19 Reminder: This virus is unfortunately still in our midst. All participants must 1) be Covid-free to their knowledge, 2) carry hand sanitizer of at least 60% alcohol, 3) carry face masks and 4) be prepared to practice social distancing. AMC Covid policy requires all participants to comply with CDC outdoor guidelines. https://www.outdoors.org/policies-covid/
