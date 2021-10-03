CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Tiorati Hike (Vigorous)

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegistration is required for this activity. Please contact registrar below. Time to catch some early fall color. The hike begins at 930 AM at the Lake TIorati parking area Old rating is 3C8; new one is vigorous. Approx. 8 miles at a generally brisk pace, and with varying degrees of hilliness. Route determined by who and how many sign up. Bring boots, lunch, water and yes - bug spray NO DOGS. COVID-19 Reminder: This virus is unfortunately still in our midst. All participants must 1) be Covid-free to their knowledge, 2) carry hand sanitizer of at least 60% alcohol, 3) carry face masks and 4) be prepared to practice social distancing. AMC Covid policy requires all participants to comply with CDC outdoor guidelines. https://www.outdoors.org/policies-covid/

Day hike of Mt. Whiteface (4,020 feet) and Passaconaway (4,043 feet)

Registration is required for this activity. Join us for a day hike of two NH 48 4,000 footers. We will hike Mt Whiteface and Passaconaway in a clockwise loop to gain really nice outlooks (the actual summits of both have no view). As we approach the ledges before the summit of Whiteface expect a steep trail and a scramble up rough rocky terrain in the last .3 miles to a ledge. We will continue along a high ridge trail that connects Whiteface to Passaconaway, joining Dicey Mill's trail to the summit and then descend via the same trail. The precipitous ledges on the south summit of Whiteface probably gave the mountain its name, and provides hikers with magnificent views slightly off the true summit. Passaconaway was named for a legendary sachem of the Penacooks, who ruled at the time of the arrival of the first European settlers. The mountain is very densely wooded. The hike is 11.3 miles with elevation gain of 3,750 feet and should take us about 8 hours, at a moderate hiking pace between 1.5-2mph. In case of emergency we ask that all participants bring a mask. We will not require the use of face masks on this trip, following the rescinding of restrictions by MA and NH, although we note that masks are still advised for unvaccinated individuals whenever 6' distancing with others cannot be maintained. Please bring at least 2 liters of water, snacks, in addition to dressing with layers and wearing shoes with soles that have traction/grip to best deal with the steep rock. sneakers may not give you sufficient grip. To address unforeseen challenges such as adverse weather, unacceptable trail conditions or excessive crowding, the planned trip destination, activity and/or meeting place and time may be modified. In that event, participants may elect to join in that activity or opt out.
Bear Mountain Circular (Vigorous)

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. In 1923, NYNJ Trail Conference volunteers built the 1st section of the Appalachian Trail at Bear Mountain State Park. On Saturday, we'll get to hike a portion of this trail and enjoy some really nice Fall Hudson River views. I plan to start the hike from the Bear Mountain Inn going South on the AT up the steps of Bear Mountain to the Perkins Fire Tower. After a quick break, we'll continue South towards West Mountain where we'll find a lunch spot with some nice views. From there we'll continue south on the AT until we get to The Timp Torne trail which will take us to The Timp, our last summit of the day (and yes more great views). Finally, we will head back to the Bear Mountain Inn via the 1777 trail, passing thru Doodletown. Overall, expect a 10 mile hike with about 2500 feet of elevation gain. Drivers: Meet at the Bear Mountain Inn. There are several parking options: (1) park at the Bear Mountain Inn and pay a $10 parking fee (2) If you're coming from the East side of the Hudson, park near Anthony's Nose along route 9D just North of the Bear Mountain Bridge and walk over the Bear Mountain Bridge to the Bear Mountain Inn. The walk takes about 25 minutes and has exceptional views of the Hudson. (3) If you're coming from the West side of the Hudson, park at the Iona Island parking area along route 9W and hike to the Bear Mountain Inn going North on the Cornell Mine Trail. Please arrive by 10:15. The Leader will be driving. Bus Riders: Take the 8:45 Coach USA bus from the Port Authority to the Bear Mountain Inn, arriving at 10:15. Do not purchase a return trip ticket b/c rides may be offered back to the city or back to a nearby train station. Note that the only return bus trip from Bear Mountain to the Port Authority leaves Bear Mountain at 5:19. Please bring at least 2 liters of water, lunch, hiking boots/trail shoes, sunscreen and poles if you have them. This is a vigorous hike and would be rated 3D10 under the old system. COVID-19 Reminder: This virus is unfortunately still in our midst. All participants must 1) be Covid-free to their knowledge, 2) carry hand sanitizer of at least 60% alcohol, 3) carry face masks and 4) be prepared to practice social distancing. AMC Covid policy requires all participants to comply with CDC outdoor guidelines. https://www.outdoors.org/policies-covid/
DV Chapter Mid-Week Getaway at Corman AMC Harriman Outdoor Center

Registration is required for this activity. Please contact registrar below. In order to comply with Pennsylvania Youth Protection Laws, all children under 18 years of age must be accompanied by their parent or legal guardian. This policy applies for all events offered by the Delaware Valley Chapter as well as any other chapter events within the state of Pennsylvania.
Hike Above The Treeline On This Underrated Trail For Breathtaking Views Of Kenai Lake In Alaska

If you’re headed to Seward, Alaska, then you need to stop by this incredible trail and get a bird’s eye view of Kenai Lake. The Crown Point Mine Road is an underrated trail that will give you some of the best views around. This moderate hike is a great way to break up your day […] The post Hike Above The Treeline On This Underrated Trail For Breathtaking Views Of Kenai Lake In Alaska appeared first on Only In Your State.
Canoe&Kayak, Lower Gauley and New River, Class 3/4

Registration is required for this activity. Our main targets for the core weekend will be the Lower Gauley and the New Rivers in West Virginia. Because of the long drive I am offering the possibility of additional days out on the rivers(7,8 and 12 & 13). Other potential rivers for the extended weekend might be the Cheat, Tygart, Lower Yough, Upper Gauley etc etc. Rivers will be selected based on the paddling participants and river levels. Camping and/or motel will be available.
Hiking From Tuolumne Meadows To Dog Lake

Smoky reflections in a lake named for a sheepdog and her puppies, Sierra Nevada yellow-legged frogs, fishless lakes, and Tuolumne Meadows Campground’s closure played starring roles in my blog this week. Where: Yosemite National Park. Distance: 5.76 Miles (About 5.2 Miles from the trailhead at the parking lot up to...
Working on the NE67 (New England 67) - Maine Hiking Weekend

Registration is required for this activity. Ready to explore new mountains beyond the NH48 and work toward completing the NE67? Join us for a weekend adventure to Maine as we attempt to summit seven 4ks in the Rangeley/Eustis area on the New England 67 list. We will stay 3 nights at a conveniently located hotel in Stratton (a village in Eustis). Planned hikes over the 3 days include: Bigelows (Avery and West) ~12 miles/3500 ft elev. gain; Abraham/Spaulding/Sugarloaf traverse ~13 miles/4500 ft elev. gain; and Saddleback/Horn ~6.8 miles/2600 ft elev gain. Once registered and accepted on the trip, a detailed itinerary will be shared. The itinerary is subject to change based on weather at the discretion of the hike leaders. Trip will run rain or shine. The pace of these hikes will be moderate and will be set by the slowest hiker. We will start and finish as a group. Recent hiking experience on terrain similar to this hike is a prerequisite and the endurance to hike three consecutive days covering a total of ~ 32 miles and ~10600 feet of elevation gain. The ideal participant will be actively hiking during the 3 months prior to this trip to include back-to-back days with similar mileage and elevation gain. The motel will provide a continental breakfast each morning, and one group dinner will be arranged by the leaders for Saturday night. Participants are responsible for transportation to Stratton, as well as, their own lunches, trail snacks, and dinner on Friday and Sunday nights. There are several restaurants in the area for dinner, and if you prefer to cook your own meal, a full kitchen at the motel is available for guests. Registration Procedure: Registration is required. To request registration, click on Register Now, and enter the required information. Once the request for registration is received, a hike leader will be in touch with regards to next steps. Only hikers whose registration is updated to confirmed may participate in the hike.
Canoe&Kayak, Adirondack Fall Foliage Car Camping, Lake & Stream Paddling

Registration is required for this activity. Our 26th annual exploration of Adirondack waterways by canoe and kayak to view the scenic fall foliage! Stay at Lake Eaton State Campground. Explore Little Tupper Lake, Bog River, Bog Stream. The Adirondacks at this time of year are spectacular! Meet Fri. night for adventure and friendship. We will follow CDC Covid-19 requirements, with separate meals & low density camping. Please be fully vaccinated, for everyone's safety. Group size is limited, but our enjoyment is not! Register early, space is limited to 10 experienced paddlers.
Dunhamtown Forest, Mansfield, (B3C)

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. 4.5-5 miles. Alternate hike on mostly easy, flat trails after an initial steep climb. Trail is out and back with a couple of loops in the middle and characterized by roots, rocks and a couple of stream crossings. Stops to look at an old foundation, abandoned cemetery, stone walls and a view of Dunham Pond. Refreshments afterwards at Willington Pizza for those interested. Meet at 10am. Directions: Heading north on Route 32 in Mansfield, take a right on Mansfield City Rd. Go 1.3 miles and turn left onto White Oak Rd. Go 0.2 miles to Parking Lot on left. (On GPS, just put in White Oak Rd, Mansfield)
Thursday Morning Hike - Wompatuck State Park

Registration is required for this activity. Enjoy an easier 5 to 6 mile hike in Wompatuck State Park. Trails are mostly flat but be prepared to step over tree roots and some rocks. Sturdy shoes required, sneakers are okay but no open-toed shoes. Beginners are welcome. We will hike at a slow to moderate pace however you must have been able to have recently walked a comparable distance. No one is left behind and I have developed both a 5 mile loop and a 6 mile loop and will select between the two depending on the pace and choice of the group on the day. The hike will be cancelled if it is raining. We will meet at 10 AM and hike over to the beautiful Aaron River Reservoir where we will stop for a leisurely lunch. Bring a small pack to carry lunch and water. IMPORTANT NOTE: The leader will have his well-behaved dog Sunny with him. No other dogs allowed. This DCR property allows dogs to be off-leash and Sunny may be off-leash, he will be upfront with me however I will leash him if he starts wandering back among the group. You will almost certainly run into other off leash dogs. Please consider this additional risk factor before registering. Depending on the spread of COVID or seasonal flu at the time of the hike, I may require participants to wear a mask while hiking and social distance at lunch. If I decide this is necessary, I will email you a few days before the hike, so you have the option of cancelling your registration. Online registration is required. AMC membership is not required, but you will need to set up a free AMC online account if you do not already have one. Click "Register" button to accept the risks, provide contact info, and sign the AMC liability waiver. Each person must register individually; you cannot register for a friend or household member. The meeting location will be emailed to registrants once you have registered. This is a beautiful hike, does not require extensive hiking gear, and is a great way for beginners to get to enjoy the outdoors and make new friends. The hike is not limited to beginner hikers but note the pace will be slow to moderate. Hope to see you.
Sandwich Dome Foliage Hike

Registration is required for this activity. Join us for a fun hike to commemorate The New Hampshire Chapter's 100th Anniversary on the oldest trail network in the US, on a trail that has been actively hiked since prior to the chapter's inception. After the hike, participants are encouraged to check out downtown Waterville Valley, where the annual Fall Foliage Festival will be underway with food and entertainment. This peak is on both the New England 100 Highest and 52 with a View lists. It overlooks Waterville Valley, the town many call the "Fall Foliage Capital of the World" - whose colors should be on full display at this time. The hike is about 9 miles and features great views from the summits of Noon and Jennings Peaks, as well as Sandwich Dome itself. The varied terrain includes a few steep climbs, some technical terrain and at least one water crossing. Participants will be screened via phone call for adequate experience, fitness and gear. At minimum, all participants should have recent experience with hikes exceeding 8 miles and 1000' feet of gain. Additionally, due to ever-changing guidelines regarding Covid-19, participants may be asked to follow social distancing and/or mask protocols at points during the hike. If you are interested, please contact the leader directly.
