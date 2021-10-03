Lake Tiorati Hike (Vigorous)

Registration is required for this activity. Enjoy an easier 5 to 6 mile hike in Wompatuck State Park. Trails are mostly flat but be prepared to step over tree roots and some rocks. Sturdy shoes required, sneakers are okay but no open-toed shoes. Beginners are welcome. We will hike at a slow to moderate pace however you must have been able to have recently walked a comparable distance. No one is left behind and I have developed both a 5 mile loop and a 6 mile loop and will select between the two depending on the pace and choice of the group on the day. The hike will be cancelled if it is raining. We will meet at 10 AM and hike over to the beautiful Aaron River Reservoir where we will stop for a leisurely lunch. Bring a small pack to carry lunch and water. IMPORTANT NOTE: The leader will have his well-behaved dog Sunny with him. No other dogs allowed. This DCR property allows dogs to be off-leash and Sunny may be off-leash, he will be upfront with me however I will leash him if he starts wandering back among the group. You will almost certainly run into other off leash dogs. Please consider this additional risk factor before registering. Depending on the spread of COVID or seasonal flu at the time of the hike, I may require participants to wear a mask while hiking and social distance at lunch. If I decide this is necessary, I will email you a few days before the hike, so you have the option of cancelling your registration. Online registration is required. AMC membership is not required, but you will need to set up a free AMC online account if you do not already have one. Click "Register" button to accept the risks, provide contact info, and sign the AMC liability waiver. Each person must register individually; you cannot register for a friend or household member. The meeting location will be emailed to registrants once you have registered. This is a beautiful hike, does not require extensive hiking gear, and is a great way for beginners to get to enjoy the outdoors and make new friends. The hike is not limited to beginner hikers but note the pace will be slow to moderate. Hope to see you.

HOBBIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO