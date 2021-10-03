CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunday Hike in the Catskill Park (NY) (Moderate to Vigorous)

outdoors.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegistration is required for this activity. Enjoy a great day hike in the Catskill Park as the days grow cooler and the leaves start to change color. Actual hike itinerary TBD, but expect about 8 to 10 miles round-trip with 1500 to 2000 feet of elevation gain. Moderate pace but some fairly steep inclines, narrow trails, etc. A moderate bushwhack can be arranged if participants want a bigger challenge. No public transportation. Ride shares can be arranged between participants. Limited to 4 experienced participants (this is most definitely *not* a beginner-friendly hike). Registration required. Must sign AMC waiver and COVID safety agreements. COVID-19 Reminder: This virus is unfortunately still in our midst. All participants must 1) be Covid-free to their knowledge, 2) carry hand sanitizer of at least 60% alcohol, 3) carry face masks and 4) be prepared to practice social distancing. AMC Covid policy requires all participants to comply with CDC outdoor guidelines. https://www.outdoors.org/policies-covid/

activities.outdoors.org

outdoors.org

Day hike of Mt. Whiteface (4,020 feet) and Passaconaway (4,043 feet)

Registration is required for this activity. Join us for a day hike of two NH 48 4,000 footers. We will hike Mt Whiteface and Passaconaway in a clockwise loop to gain really nice outlooks (the actual summits of both have no view). As we approach the ledges before the summit of Whiteface expect a steep trail and a scramble up rough rocky terrain in the last .3 miles to a ledge. We will continue along a high ridge trail that connects Whiteface to Passaconaway, joining Dicey Mill's trail to the summit and then descend via the same trail. The precipitous ledges on the south summit of Whiteface probably gave the mountain its name, and provides hikers with magnificent views slightly off the true summit. Passaconaway was named for a legendary sachem of the Penacooks, who ruled at the time of the arrival of the first European settlers. The mountain is very densely wooded. The hike is 11.3 miles with elevation gain of 3,750 feet and should take us about 8 hours, at a moderate hiking pace between 1.5-2mph. In case of emergency we ask that all participants bring a mask. We will not require the use of face masks on this trip, following the rescinding of restrictions by MA and NH, although we note that masks are still advised for unvaccinated individuals whenever 6' distancing with others cannot be maintained. Please bring at least 2 liters of water, snacks, in addition to dressing with layers and wearing shoes with soles that have traction/grip to best deal with the steep rock. sneakers may not give you sufficient grip. To address unforeseen challenges such as adverse weather, unacceptable trail conditions or excessive crowding, the planned trip destination, activity and/or meeting place and time may be modified. In that event, participants may elect to join in that activity or opt out.
outdoors.org

Cold Spring to Beacon Hike, with Brewery Visit at the End (Strenuous)

Registration is required for this activity. Autumn is back, so let's take advantage of the cooler temperatures and enjoy a brisk and challenging hike in the rugged Hudson Highlands State Park. We will spend most of the day summiting and descending steep slopes, starting with Mt Taurus, Breakneck Ridge and ending with Mt Beacon. We will take short breaks to refuel and enjoy the views. After the hike we will stop in the town of Beacon for craft beers and food. All in all, we will hike approximately 11 miles and up to 3000 feet of elevation gain, which makes this a relatively strenuous hike that is not suitable for beginners. So far, the forecast for Saturday is a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the low 70s. Please come prepared with adequate hydration and snacks. If you have any questions about this hike feel free to let me know. Once you are registered, wait for an email from me (Dimitri Akrivos dakrivos@gmail.com) on the day before the hike providing instructions about where and when to meet. Taking public transportation is an option, and details will be included in my email. Please note that this is a through-hike, which starts in Cold Spring and ends in Beacon. If you're driving to the trailhead, you'll have to coordinate a ride back to your car at the end of the hike. COVID-19 Reminder: This virus is unfortunately still in our midst. All participants must 1) be Covid-free to their knowledge, 2) carry hand sanitizer of at least 60% alcohol, 3) carry face masks and 4) be prepared to practice social distancing. AMC Covid policy requires all participants to comply with CDC outdoor guidelines. https://www.outdoors.org/policies-covid/
outdoors.org

Scenic Hike Up Mt. Beacon to the Tower and Back (Vigorous)

Registration is required for this activity. Registration is requested on Meetup by clicking on the Register Now link above in order to manage group size and ensure a safe and fun hike. On this beautiful fall day in the Hudson Highlands we get to see ruins of the old Casino and incline railway on Beacon Mountain, as well as commanding views of the surrounding mountains and Hudson River from the Fire Tower. The hike ends in Beacon where we can explore a vibrant Main Street with unique shops and restaurants. Hourly train service to Manhattan is provided on the scenic Metro-North Hudson line. After a brief shuttle to the trailhead, we ascend the very steep Casino trail, with sustained elevation gain of about 1000 feet. After reaching the top of Mount Beacon, we continue along the Casino trail to the Fire Tower. We then retrace our steps part of the way back, but exit the woods on the Fishkill Ridge trail, which is a short distance to the cars. Hike may be extended for those who wish, on scenic trails by AMC leader, Harris, who is expected to join us. This hike is rated as vigorous under the AMC rating system. We will hike at a steady, brisk pace over a distance of 7 miles, with some steep hills on hiking trails in the woods and on rocky terrain. Cumulative elevation gain will be approximately 1750 feet. Therefore, this hike is not suitable for beginners or slower hikers, who may not be able to keep up with the group. Hikers should wear hiking boots, have at least 2 quarts of water/sports drinks along with lunch, and be in good condition to complete a strenuous hike (Per AMC policy our hikes are intended for adults 18 years and older, and dogs are not permitted, unless indicated otherwise). AMC Covid policy requires all participants to comply with CDC guidelines. Rain or even questionable forecast, as well as wet and slippery rocks, may cancel or modify; check website for latest updates. We meet at the Beacon Railroad Station parking lot in Beacon. The transportation information for both public transportation leaving from Grand Central and cars (AMC Trans code: 5F on the AMC New York-North Jersey website) is indicated below. Please purchase a one way ticket since there may be rides back to the city offered. (Drivers please park in the free train station parking lot. Short shuttle to trailhead-please wear masks during shuttle- after signing in). 5. 8:45 a.m. METRO-NORTH Poughkeepsie train from GCT. F. Beacon, Dutchess CO., NY. Arr. 10:26. Meet in the northbound commuter parking lot.
outdoors.org

Easier Hikes in the Whites (B2C, Moderate)

Registration is required for this activity. AMC Highland Center, Crawford Notch NH Registration is required for this hiking activity. (www.ct-amc.org, then 'Hiking', then "Current Hike Listing") The White Mountains of New Hampshire offer miles of remote trails, mountain tops and scenic splendor. The trails vary in length and degree of difficulty. This adventure is for beginner or vintage hikers seeking less strenuous journeys in the Whites. We plan to cover 2 to 4 scenic miles each morning and afternoon at a gentler pace. Our specific routes will be chosen daily based on weather conditions and group stamina. To comply with social distancing guidelines, we have reserved several two and four bunk rooms to use as singles and doubles at AMC's Highland Center at Crawford Notch. In addition to three morning and evening meals there, we will have complementary use of gear from the LL Bean equipment room, including clothing, rain gear, back packs, boots and more. If you are looking for an introduction or a return to real New Hampshire wilderness hiking, this is the trip for you. Cost Single room $625 pp Double room$495 pp.
outdoors.org

Welcoming the Fall in Harriman State Park (Moderate)

Registration is required for this activity. Autumn is a great time to visit Harriman! This is an approximately 8 mile hike (this includes the flat walk on a road to and from the trailhead) to Parker Cabin Mountain and a stop at Lake Skenonto. We'll hike at moderate pace but there are elevation gains and losses and this is not a beginner hike. You must come prepared with hiking boots, 2 liters of water and food. You must be able to hike with a day back for 5-6 hours at a time. Note: As this hike starts at the Tuxedo Station, it is accessible by public transportation from NYC and our start time assumes some folks will be arriving by train. Registration on Meetup is required. Please click on link above. Please note that there is a participant limit and a wait list. If you cannot attend after registering, please take yourself off the list so that someone from the wait list can attend. COVID-19 Reminder: This virus is unfortunately still in our midst. All participants must 1) be Covid-free to their knowledge, 2) carry hand sanitizer of at least 60% alcohol, 3) carry face masks and 4) be prepared to practice social distancing. AMC Covid policy requires all participants to comply with CDC outdoor guidelines. https://www.outdoors.org/policies-covid/
outdoors.org

Lake Tiorati Hike (Vigorous)

Registration is required for this activity. Please contact registrar below. Time to catch some early fall color. The hike begins at 930 AM at the Lake TIorati parking area Old rating is 3C8; new one is vigorous. Approx. 8 miles at a generally brisk pace, and with varying degrees of hilliness. Route determined by who and how many sign up. Bring boots, lunch, water and yes - bug spray NO DOGS. COVID-19 Reminder: This virus is unfortunately still in our midst. All participants must 1) be Covid-free to their knowledge, 2) carry hand sanitizer of at least 60% alcohol, 3) carry face masks and 4) be prepared to practice social distancing. AMC Covid policy requires all participants to comply with CDC outdoor guidelines. https://www.outdoors.org/policies-covid/
outdoors.org

Bear Mountain Circular (Vigorous)

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. In 1923, NYNJ Trail Conference volunteers built the 1st section of the Appalachian Trail at Bear Mountain State Park. On Saturday, we'll get to hike a portion of this trail and enjoy some really nice Fall Hudson River views. I plan to start the hike from the Bear Mountain Inn going South on the AT up the steps of Bear Mountain to the Perkins Fire Tower. After a quick break, we'll continue South towards West Mountain where we'll find a lunch spot with some nice views. From there we'll continue south on the AT until we get to The Timp Torne trail which will take us to The Timp, our last summit of the day (and yes more great views). Finally, we will head back to the Bear Mountain Inn via the 1777 trail, passing thru Doodletown. Overall, expect a 10 mile hike with about 2500 feet of elevation gain. Drivers: Meet at the Bear Mountain Inn. There are several parking options: (1) park at the Bear Mountain Inn and pay a $10 parking fee (2) If you're coming from the East side of the Hudson, park near Anthony's Nose along route 9D just North of the Bear Mountain Bridge and walk over the Bear Mountain Bridge to the Bear Mountain Inn. The walk takes about 25 minutes and has exceptional views of the Hudson. (3) If you're coming from the West side of the Hudson, park at the Iona Island parking area along route 9W and hike to the Bear Mountain Inn going North on the Cornell Mine Trail. Please arrive by 10:15. The Leader will be driving. Bus Riders: Take the 8:45 Coach USA bus from the Port Authority to the Bear Mountain Inn, arriving at 10:15. Do not purchase a return trip ticket b/c rides may be offered back to the city or back to a nearby train station. Note that the only return bus trip from Bear Mountain to the Port Authority leaves Bear Mountain at 5:19. Please bring at least 2 liters of water, lunch, hiking boots/trail shoes, sunscreen and poles if you have them. This is a vigorous hike and would be rated 3D10 under the old system. COVID-19 Reminder: This virus is unfortunately still in our midst. All participants must 1) be Covid-free to their knowledge, 2) carry hand sanitizer of at least 60% alcohol, 3) carry face masks and 4) be prepared to practice social distancing. AMC Covid policy requires all participants to comply with CDC outdoor guidelines. https://www.outdoors.org/policies-covid/
outdoors.org

DV Chapter Mid-Week Getaway at Corman AMC Harriman Outdoor Center

Registration is required for this activity. Please contact registrar below. In order to comply with Pennsylvania Youth Protection Laws, all children under 18 years of age must be accompanied by their parent or legal guardian. This policy applies for all events offered by the Delaware Valley Chapter as well as any other chapter events within the state of Pennsylvania.
outdoors.org

Thursday Morning Hike - Wompatuck State Park

Registration is required for this activity. Enjoy an easier 5 to 6 mile hike in Wompatuck State Park. Trails are mostly flat but be prepared to step over tree roots and some rocks. Sturdy shoes required, sneakers are okay but no open-toed shoes. Beginners are welcome. We will hike at a slow to moderate pace however you must have been able to have recently walked a comparable distance. No one is left behind and I have developed both a 5 mile loop and a 6 mile loop and will select between the two depending on the pace and choice of the group on the day. The hike will be cancelled if it is raining. We will meet at 10 AM and hike over to the beautiful Aaron River Reservoir where we will stop for a leisurely lunch. Bring a small pack to carry lunch and water. IMPORTANT NOTE: The leader will have his well-behaved dog Sunny with him. No other dogs allowed. This DCR property allows dogs to be off-leash and Sunny may be off-leash, he will be upfront with me however I will leash him if he starts wandering back among the group. You will almost certainly run into other off leash dogs. Please consider this additional risk factor before registering. Depending on the spread of COVID or seasonal flu at the time of the hike, I may require participants to wear a mask while hiking and social distance at lunch. If I decide this is necessary, I will email you a few days before the hike, so you have the option of cancelling your registration. Online registration is required. AMC membership is not required, but you will need to set up a free AMC online account if you do not already have one. Click "Register" button to accept the risks, provide contact info, and sign the AMC liability waiver. Each person must register individually; you cannot register for a friend or household member. The meeting location will be emailed to registrants once you have registered. This is a beautiful hike, does not require extensive hiking gear, and is a great way for beginners to get to enjoy the outdoors and make new friends. The hike is not limited to beginner hikers but note the pace will be slow to moderate. Hope to see you.
outdoors.org

Bulls Island - White Oak Trail - Lockatong Creek Hike

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. In order to comply with Pennsylvania Youth Protection Laws, all children under 18 years of age must be accompanied by their parent or legal guardian. This policy applies for all events offered by the Delaware Valley Chapter as well as any other chapter events within the state of Pennsylvania.
outdoors.org

Backpack: Biscuit Brook to the Lost Clove in the Central Catskills

Registration is required for this activity. The Pine Hill W. Branch Trail (aka: Biscuit Brook Pine Hill Trail) "offers some of the best backpacking in the Catskills" (Bruce Wadsworth, author of ADK's Catskill guide). The forest & views are beautiful. The forest contains virgin timber. The Fall foliage will make the forest & views even more spectacular. We'll be hiking from S to N, taking advantage of the more gentle upgrades to summits, followed by steeper downgrades. This Columbus Day Weekend 3 day/2 night backpack totals 18 miles, with 6 to 7 miles/day. Beginners with considerable day hiking experience and in good shape are welcome. They'll need to have the necessary gear. A link for an AMC gear list is below. A water filter or water purification tablets are required gear - no optional as the list indicates. Since a car shuttle is necessary, face masks must be worn while in the car(s).
outdoors.org

Duck Pond, The Crevice and Skytop (Strenuous)

Registration is required for this activity. Please contact leader. The hike will be limited to 12 people who like "adventuresome" hikes. On easy/flat terrain, we will move at a moderate speed and slow a bit on challenging or steep sections. The hike consists of carriageways, mixed terrain ascents (some steep), and a very rock scrambly segment leading to the "Crevice", which includes climbing several handmade ladders while stuffed between giant slabs of rocks. We'll emerge to infinite views and visit Skytop tower. Meet at the Testimonial Gateway Trailhead Parking lot at 9:15 a.m. 6.5-7 miles of distance. We should end before 3:30 pm. Be prepared to pay the Mohonk Preserve $15 daily use fee, unless you are a member. RAIN WILL CANCEL. Determination will be made the night before. COVID-19 Reminder: This virus is unfortunately still in our midst. All participants must 1) be Covid-free to their knowledge, 2) carry hand sanitizer of at least 60% alcohol, 3) carry face masks and 4) be prepared to practice social distancing. AMC Covid policy requires all participants to comply with CDC outdoor guidelines. https://www.outdoors.org/policies-covid/
outdoors.org

Educators Outdoors: September Camping and Hiking Outdoor Leadership Training (NY)

Registration is required for this activity. Our trainings are designed specifically for educators and youth development professionals. The Outdoor Leadership Training (OLT) teaches the skills you need to facilitate outdoor experiences with youth. To create more equity for communities that have been traditionally underrepresented in outdoor recreation, we prioritize our trainings and resources for groups working with youth in low-income communities and communities of color. The registration link will lead you to our application process. No experience is required! With successful completion of the training, participants benefit from all of AMC's support services such as free equipment use and trip planning support. Through experiential learning, this exciting and intensive training allows participants to gain leadership experience, practice outdoor skills, and learn valuable information about leading youth on outdoor adventures. Training Components Include: -Introductory one-on-one phone call with AMC staff to answer questions about program and training -Readings and training videos to be completed prior to start of training -September 14: Online Pre-Trip Meeting with participants and instructors -Sept. 30 - Oct. 3: Four days, three nights of camping and hiking at the AMC Corman Harriman Outdoor Center in Harriman State Park, NY, with a focus on skills practice, leadership development, and fun ways to engage youth in the outdoors. AMC follows strict protocols according to public health and safety guidelines for COVID-19 that vary by state and continue to evolve. This includes: -Wearing a properly fitted mask at all time -Keeping safe distances -Group activities will all take place outdoors -Group size limitations -Individual tenting arrangements Download the information packet about the training for more information about each OLT and how to choose the best OLT for you, or contact Sebastien at svenuat@outdoors.org. When you are ready to apply, follow the registration link and select your first, second and third preference of training date and location and click NEXT to start the application process.
