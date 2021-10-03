Junsun V3 pro, SDM450 root

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hello guys, i need to have root access on my head unit, which is junsun V3 pro with snapdragon 450 and 4gb ram. Unit works well with car launcher but when I turn on car firstly opens stock launcher and i need to press home button to launch car launcher. I tried to make it with tasker, but it looks like when i turn on car every apps in background are killed and tasker don't work till I click home button, so i think I can remove stock launcher with root.

forum.xda-developers.com

xda-developers

TUTORIAL TWRP AND ROOT NORD 2

SO finally I successfully rooted with TWRP and root access.thanks to all developers @Eastw1ng @TheMalachite. Following are all download links combined in one post Also there are two threads like unlocking boot loader and twrp but there are some steps are not mentioned which we must need to understand so see the video tutorial at the end of thread.
COMPUTERS
xda-developers

A32 4G root and twrp

I think about buying an A32 4G (SM-A325FZKGEUB). In two threads here it was mentioned that rooting was successful. But how about twrp? I found an article on unofficialtwrp.com with description and download of an unofficial twrp and vbmeta.img with another tool for also unencrypting the data partition. 1) With...
CELL PHONES
xda-developers

OnePlus Android 12 Tracker: Here are all the official OxygenOS 12 beta builds to download and install

Android 12 is finally here (though there’s no release for Pixels yet), and many of us are looking forward to getting it on our phones. Eyes are on all popular phone makers — including OnePlus — to see when they will begin rolling out updates. Matter of fact, the Chinese OEM has already kicked off an Open Beta program for evaluating OxygenOS 12, the upcoming iteration of the in-house skin that borrowed a significant portion of its DNA from OPPO’s ColorOS on top of Android 12.
CELL PHONES
xda-developers

Samsung’s Gallery app now lets you edit the date and time of photos

Google recently updated the Photos app on Android and added the ability to change the date and time of photos and videos. Samsung has now followed suit and introduced the same feature in its Gallery app. Samsung recently released an update for the stock Gallery app on One UI. The update (version 13) includes the new edit button that lets you change the date and time of photos. You can head over to the Galaxy Store and update the app on your Samsung device to experience this new feature.
CELL PHONES
xda-developers

Something's strange with the desktop shortcuts here !

Hello everyone. I've been one of the Windows 10 fan lately mostly for the customisations I can do to make it look more minimal, elegant, etc. But since yesterday I am facing a problem regarding icons. The problem is...... um......... alright, I can't describe it so you better see the screenshot below.
TECHNOLOGY
xda-developers

Force use ip neigh show on android 11 development

I am trying to get list of connected custom devices to my mobile hotspot on an Android 11 phone.... if I use Termux app I can exec "ip neigh show" and obtain devices list but if I do the same programmatically on my app implemented on Android Studio with Process proc = runtime.exec("ip neigh show"); that doesn't work... is there a way to force execute that process via code? Maybe does that depend on setting force minSdkVersion , targetSdkVersion, compileSdkVersion on Gradle config and AndroidManifest.xml to force backward compatibility even if being on Android 11 phone because that permission maybe is Sdk version related? Or is there an alternative for android 11+ to obtain hotspot's connected custom devices programmatically?
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

The ASUS Chromebook Flip C433, Razer’s BlackWidow V3 Mini keyboard and more are on sale

You can always find great deals over at Amazon.com, and we have selected some of the best for you to choose from. First up, we have the ASUS Chromebook Flip C433 2 in 1 Laptop that comes with a 14-inch Touchscreen FHD NanoEdge Display, an Intel Core m3-8100Y processor, 8GB RAM, and 64GB storage space for $442 after a $38 discount. Now, this isn’t the only Chromebook on sale, as we have also found the Acer Chromebook Spin 311 Convertible Laptop getting a massive 56 percent discount, leaving it up for grabs for just $219 after a $280 discount. This convertible laptop comes with an Intel Celeron N4020 processor, 4GB RAM, and 32GB storage under the hood, and you also get an 11.6-inch HD Touch display.
ELECTRONICS
xda-developers

Confirmed – the Pixel 6 will support facial recognition and a new Pixel stand

Google recently confirmed that it will unveil the Pixel 6 lineup on October 19. While the company has already teased the upcoming phones a couple of times over the last few weeks, it has managed to keep some information under the covers. However, new leaks about the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro keep popping up almost every day now, giving us more details about its design, specifications, and much more. Recently, a German retailer spilled the beans on a launch offer for the Pixel 6 lineup. And now, noted leaker Evan Blass has shared several images of the devices that give us our first look at the next-gen Pixel Stand.
CELL PHONES
xda-developers

Advanced Android Development: Elevate app permissions using Shizuku

There are a lot of reasons the permissions normally granted to your app might not be enough. Maybe you’re like me and enjoy creating hacky apps that abuse the Android API. Some of the APIs I use are locked behind special permissions. Sometimes only the shell user (ADB) or system can access them. There’s a solution though — Shizuku.
CELL PHONES
xda-developers

Mobvoi will officially reveal the Ticwatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS next week

There still aren’t many companies producing Wear OS watches, even with the platform’s major 3.0 update in the works. Samsung released the Galaxy Watch 4 in August, as the first wearable running Wear OS 3, and another high-end watch is nearing release. We’ve seen information about the next Mobvoi Ticwatch Pro 3 Ultra (great name) over the past few weeks, and now Mobvoi has officially confirmed its existence with a release date.
ELECTRONICS
xda-developers

Now Playing on Pixels is getting a cloud search feature for songs it can’t recognize

A recent teardown of the Android System Intelligence APK (version S.6) revealed that Google was working on some significant improvements for the Now Playing feature on Pixel devices. Strings spotted in the teardown revealed that it was getting a major UI redesign and a “Now Playing Search” feature to help users send Google a clip of songs it couldn’t recognize. While the UI revamp is yet to make an appearance on Pixel devices, recent reports suggest that Google has started rolling out the search feature on Pixel phones running an Android 12 beta release.
CELL PHONES
xda-developers

Here’s a look at Gboard’s Assistant-powered voice typing feature for the Pixel 6

Way back in 2019 at its I/O developer conference, Google unveiled the “new” Google Assistant, a much faster and smarter version of the voice assistant that’s exclusive to Google’s own Pixel phones. While Google did roll out the new Assistant as promised, some of the features they showed off have yet to become available. For instance, the new Assistant still can’t dictate text with your voice, and it also can’t tweak the contents of emails on your behalf. That’s finally set to change, however, as a new Assistant-powered voice typing experience has been spotted within the Gboard app, and it could be one of the new features to launch on the Google Pixel 6 series.
CELL PHONES
xda-developers

Stardock’s Start11 lets you fix the Start Menu in Windows 11

You know that thing you hate in Windows that you really wish you could change? Right, that thing. That’s the thing that Stardock aims to fix with its wide array of customization products, and Start11 tries to fix the Windows 11 Start Menu. If you’re one of the people that think that the Start Menu in the new OS is bad, you’re in the right place. Having been in beta since August, the Start11 release candidate is now available.
SOFTWARE
xda-developers

Challenge for experts!

OK so I have this PRA-LX1, long story short after a dload tonight to go back to stock ROM I ended up with softbricked phone, I can only enter Fastboot/Rescue mode. Anything else ends up either in error 8 (ROM) or error 11 (Recovery) error. - I have access to...
COMPUTERS
xda-developers

Intro About Myself

I am Justine. I liked to research and review gadgets, and I love to repair smartphones whether it is a software or hardware problem. Basically, I love to modify Android by watching and reading tutorials. However, I stopped experimenting in 2018. Right now, I am trying to cope up with...
COMPUTERS
xda-developers

Xbox celebrates 20th anniversary with a translucent controller and headset

Microsoft is celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Xbox brand with a handful of new products for fans. The original Xbox console launched on November 15th, 2001, and paved the way for Microsoft to become one of the biggest names in gaming. Headlining today’s announcements is the new 20th Anniversary...
VIDEO GAMES
xda-developers

Does unlocking bootloader trip knox?

Okay, here's the thing, i wanted to root my Samsung Galaxy A51 (SM-A515F) Firmware: EUH1(KSA). I've unlocked my bootloader, then thought that i didn't want to risk bricking my phone rooting it so i stopped. But i noticed that just unlocking bootloader trips Safetynet apparently(which sucks) and it trips knox too, which i believed since I can't use security folder and Samsung pass anymore and it kept insisting that my phone is 'rooted' (which it isn't, just the bootloader unlocked). I then went into ODIN mode to verify it, and found it that my knox counter is still 0 (000000).
COMPUTERS
xda-developers

German retailer may bundle free Bose headphones with a Pixel 6 pre-order

The Google Pixel 6 series is set to be launched on October 19th, which the company only just officially confirmed. We’ve seen the number of leaks intensify over the past month too. We’ve seen a hands-on, some photo samples, and even potential pricing. Now, German retailer Saturn may be bundling a pair of Bose 700 Headphones as a pre-order bonus with the Pixel 6 free. Furthermore, the deals booklet appears to confirm a number of other key details.
RETAIL
xda-developers

AMD processors are slower on Windows 11, but a fix is coming

Windows 11 began rolling out this week after just over three months of public testing with Windows Insiders. While the operating system launched with a few known issues, it seems that one may have slipped by undetected. AMD has confirmed that its processors are being negatively affected by the Windows 11 upgrade, resulting in reduced performance in certain situations. Thankfully, resolutions are already on the way.
SOFTWARE
xda-developers

[App][5.0+] R Launcher : home screen replacement / launcher app for Android

An Android R 11 Style Launcher app with many useful features and tools. R launcher is a fast launcher for android devices, it's based on popular launcher mobile/tv app repository User Interfaces. The launcher resemble interface as beta 12 release of the android operating system, but is as close to...
CELL PHONES

