Junsun V3 pro, SDM450 root
Hello guys, i need to have root access on my head unit, which is junsun V3 pro with snapdragon 450 and 4gb ram. Unit works well with car launcher but when I turn on car firstly opens stock launcher and i need to press home button to launch car launcher. I tried to make it with tasker, but it looks like when i turn on car every apps in background are killed and tasker don't work till I click home button, so i think I can remove stock launcher with root.forum.xda-developers.com
