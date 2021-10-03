Rolla Arts & Crafts Festival set for Oct. 9

The Marietta Cobb Museum of Art is pleased to announce the return of our Chalk Art and Craft Beer Festival, Chalktoberfest, on October 9-10, 2021 in the Marietta Square. Chalktoberfest is a weekend for the whole family to enjoy. Professional chalk artists from across the country take their talents to the streets of Marietta Square. Enjoy your afternoon watching the working chalk artists create their masterpieces, listening to local bands performing in Glover Park, and supporting local food trucks and arts & craft vendors in the beautiful Marietta Square. There will be a Craft Beer Festival on Saturday October 9th and a Community Chalk Competition on Sunday October 10th. The Chalk Festival is free to attend!
