CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Festival

Rolla Arts & Crafts Festival set for Oct. 9

By Dave Roberts
phelpscountyfocus.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter being forced to cancel the event a year ago due to COVID, the 42nd annual Rolla Arts & Crafts Festival returns this fall. The event, sponsored by the Rolla Downtown Business Association, will be held Saturday, Oct. 9, starting at 9 a.m. and running through 3 p.m. Amy Luebbert...

www.phelpscountyfocus.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arts Crafts#Covid#S T Homecoming
larchmontloop.com

Coming Up: Larchmont Arts Festival – Oct. 2

Larchmont artist Maureen Meehan will be featured at the 2021 Larchmont Arts Festival, scheduled for Oct. 2, raindate Oct. 3. The event, in Constitution Park, is free and will have live music and kids’ art activities.
LARCHMONT, NY
Shelby Reporter

Shelby Iron Works Fall Festival set for Oct. 9

The Shelby Iron Works Fall Festival is making a comeback for 2021. After canceling last year’s event due to COVID-19, the festival will take place on Saturday, Oct. 9 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. with free parking and admission. Old-time traditions will be on display for the whole family...
SHELBY, AL
buffalorising.com

SJG Homemade Harvest Craft Art Fest

Now that the cooler weather has set in, after a sensational summer, it’s time to get busy with harvest festival season. One of the esteemed festivals that so many people look forward to is the SJG Homemade Harvest Craft Art Fest, held at St. John’s-Grace Episcopal Church (SJG), across from Bidwell Parkway, close to the Elmwood Village Farmers Market.
CELEBRATIONS
somerset106.com

Third annual Moonlight Festival set for Saturday, Oct. 16

SOMERSET, KENTUCKY (September 29, 2021) – Downtown Somerset’s signature fall event is back Saturday, Oct. 16, mixing the sounds of southern soul, gospel blues, American country and bluegrass with the flavors of Kentucky and the colors of local art. The third annual Moonlight Festival will kick off at 11 a.m....
SOMERSET, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
thatssotampa.com

Fall Music and Arts Festival set for Water Works Park

Your Tampa Markets announced the re-launch of its monthly open-air festivals at Water Works Park, starting this month with the Fall Music & Arts Fest on October 2nd and 3rd. All-local music, food and art by the water? Sign us up. This Saturday and Sunday, Tampa Riverwalk’s Fall Music & Arts Fest is bringing all of that and more to Water Works Park as the monthly themed markets return to Tampa.
TAMPA, FL
Santa Clarita Radio

49th Annual Harvest Festival Original Art & Craft Show Returns To Ventura County Fairgrounds

Ventura County Artists are set to shine at the 49th Annual Harvest Festival Original Art & Craft Show scheduled for next weekend. Local artists are putting the last-minute touches on their works to showcase Oct. 1-3 when the 49th annual Harvest Festival® Original Art & Craft Show welcomes back attendees to the Ventura County Fairgrounds.
vintonjacksoncourier.com

Buckeye Furnace Fall Festival set for Oct. 2

WELLSTON — The annual Buckeye Furnace Fall Festival is slated for Saturday, Oct. 2, at the historical Buckeye Furnace site. The Friends of Buckeye Furnace group which manages the historic site for the Ohio History Connection hosts the annual event. The Buckeye Furnace Historic site is located at 123 Buckeye...
WELLSTON, OH
lebtown.com

Cleona Fall Festival, Haunted Walk set for Oct. 23

The Cleona Park Fall Festival will begin at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23 at Cleona Playground. A Haunted Walk will follow. All are welcome. The event is hosted by Cleona Community Park at 251 S. Garfield St., Cleona. According to event organizers, more information will be coming soon, so...
CLEONA, PA
WDBJ7.com

Craftsmen’s Fall Classic Art & Craft Festival is this weekend at Berglund Center

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Artist Kim Hanzo is happy that The Craftsmen’s Fall Classic Art & Craft Festival is back at the Berglund Center this year. Hanzo stopped by our WDBJ7 studios on WZBJ24 to show off some of her items shoppers can check out this weekend at the Craftsmen’s Classic, including children’s paintings, prints, books and decor from her company, Lellow Lolly.
ROANOKE, VA
Middletown Press

Old Saybrook chamber's arts, crafts festival to feature array of works

OLD SAYBROOK — The 57th annual Old Saybrook Chamber of Commerce arts and crafts festival will take place on the Town Green Saturday and Sunday. The event will feature 100 artists and crafters from all across New England and as far away as Florida, an announcement said. Hours are Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admisssion and parking are free.
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
eastcobber.com

CHALKTOBERFEST 2021 – CHALK ART & CRAFT BEER FESTIVAL

The Marietta Cobb Museum of Art is pleased to announce the return of our Chalk Art and Craft Beer Festival, Chalktoberfest, on October 9-10, 2021 in the Marietta Square. Chalktoberfest is a weekend for the whole family to enjoy. Professional chalk artists from across the country take their talents to the streets of Marietta Square. Enjoy your afternoon watching the working chalk artists create their masterpieces, listening to local bands performing in Glover Park, and supporting local food trucks and arts & craft vendors in the beautiful Marietta Square. There will be a Craft Beer Festival on Saturday October 9th and a Community Chalk Competition on Sunday October 10th. The Chalk Festival is free to attend!
MARIETTA, GA
wymt.com

Wilmore holds 23rd annual arts and crafts fair

WILMORE, Ky. (WKYT) - The 23rd annual arts and crafts fair took place Saturday in Wilmore. It showcased local artwork for people to buy and enjoy after the pandemic canceled the fair last year. The festival took over East Main Street in the downtown business district. “The crowds have been...
WILMORE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy