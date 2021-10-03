TBS Announces Premiere Date For Halloween Episode Of “American Dad” Plus Broadcast Premiere Of “Close Enough”
TBS has announced an October 25th @ 930 pm ET/PT premiere date for an upcoming American Dad Halloween special entitled “Steve’s Franken Out” which will be the final episode of the show’s 18th season. American Dad has already been renewed for a 19th season that is slated to premiere sometime in 2022. American Dad just posted a number of episodes from this past season on streaming service Hulu.www.bubbleblabber.com
Comments / 0