TBS Announces Premiere Date For Halloween Episode Of “American Dad” Plus Broadcast Premiere Of “Close Enough”

Amazon Prime has announced an October 29th premiere date for Fairfax with eight episodes on the way. Fairfax is an Amazon Original adult animated comedy series that follows four middle school best friends on their never-ending quest for clout on Fairfax Avenue in Los Angeles—the pulsing heart of hypebeast culture. Starring Skyler Gisondo as “Dale”, Kiersey Clemons as “Derica”, Peter S. Kim as “Benny”, and Jaboukie Young-White as “Truman”—and featuring the likes of Billy Porter “Hiroki Hassan”, Zoey Deutch as “Lily”, Camila Mendes as “Melody”, Rob Delaney as “Grant”, Yvette Nicole Brown as “Trini”, Ben Schwartz as “Cody”, JB Smoove as “Quattro the Pigeon”,John Leguizamo as “Glenn the Pigeon”, Pamela Adlon as “Phyllis” and Colton Dunn as “Principal Weston”, among others, in guest roles—this series is about the timeless struggle to be cooler than you are, to fit in while standing out, and what it feels like to wait in line for a pair of sneakers you’re never going to cop.

TV SERIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO