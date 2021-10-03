CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

TBS Announces Premiere Date For Halloween Episode Of “American Dad” Plus Broadcast Premiere Of “Close Enough”

By John Schwarz
bubbleblabber.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTBS has announced an October 25th @ 930 pm ET/PT premiere date for an upcoming American Dad Halloween special entitled “Steve’s Franken Out” which will be the final episode of the show’s 18th season. American Dad has already been renewed for a 19th season that is slated to premiere sometime in 2022. American Dad just posted a number of episodes from this past season on streaming service Hulu.

www.bubbleblabber.com

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 2 Premiere Date, Spoilers & Predictions: How Will Salen’s Arrival Affect Shaun?

The Good Doctor Season 5 kicked off with a bang this week. In the premiere episode titled New Beginnings, an internal nemesis was introduced. Salen Morrison (Rachel Bay Jones) is the newest addition to St. Bonaventure. She is not a doctor, but she purchased the hospital in The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 1, so audiences can expect to see more of her in the upcoming episodes.
TV SERIES
bubbleblabber.com

Amazon Prime Announces Premiere Date For” Fairfax”

Amazon Prime has announced an October 29th premiere date for Fairfax with eight episodes on the way. Fairfax is an Amazon Original adult animated comedy series that follows four middle school best friends on their never-ending quest for clout on Fairfax Avenue in Los Angeles—the pulsing heart of hypebeast culture. Starring Skyler Gisondo as “Dale”, Kiersey Clemons as “Derica”, Peter S. Kim as “Benny”, and Jaboukie Young-White as “Truman”—and featuring the likes of Billy Porter “Hiroki Hassan”, Zoey Deutch as “Lily”, Camila Mendes as “Melody”, Rob Delaney as “Grant”, Yvette Nicole Brown as “Trini”, Ben Schwartz as “Cody”, JB Smoove as “Quattro the Pigeon”,John Leguizamo as “Glenn the Pigeon”, Pamela Adlon as “Phyllis” and Colton Dunn as “Principal Weston”, among others, in guest roles—this series is about the timeless struggle to be cooler than you are, to fit in while standing out, and what it feels like to wait in line for a pair of sneakers you’re never going to cop.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Tiger King 2 Premiere Date Announced During Netflix's TUDUM

Netflix's TUDUM event is currently in full swing, and fans of the streaming service have already gotten a creepy glimpse at the fourth season of Stranger Things and more. Next up on the TUDUM docket is news about the recently-announced Tiger King 2. Earlier this week, we learned Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin are returning to direct the Tiger King follow-up, which is expected to put Joe Exotic front and center despite the fact that he is still in jail stemming from legal troubles covered in the first series. According to TUDUM, Tiger King 2 will be hitting the streaming service on November 17th.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Episodes#American Dad#Tbs#Hbo Max#Network Television#Hbo
ewrestlingnews.com

Ratings For The Premiere Episode Of “Rhodes To The Top”

The new reality series about the lives of Cody and Brandi Rhodes, “Rhodes To The Top” premiered on TNT following Wednesday’s episode of AEW Rampage. The show debuted with 422,000 viewers and a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demo. It ranked #16 for the day on cable, according to ShowBuzz Daily.
TV SERIES
mxdwn.com

Critical Role Announces Campaign Three In State of Role Livestream; Main Cast To Return For Live Episode Premiere October 21st

Fans of Critical Role received great news as the team behind the imaginative role-playing series announced the long-awaited Campaign 3 will be premiering next month. According to the press release, the third installment will debut Thursday, October, 21 at 7 p.m. PT on Critical Role‘s Twitch and YouTube channels. In addition to one’s TV or computer screens, Cinemark Theaters has partnered with the two streaming platforms to simulcast the first episode live at participating theaters in 20 cities across the United States.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Critical Role' Announces Campaign 3 Start Date With Special Theatrical Premiere for First Episode

Fans of the most famous Dungeons and Dragons-dedicated media companies Critical Role will rejoice to know that the third campaign of the beloved web series has an official premiere date set for next month. Campaign 3 of Critical Role will launch Thursday, October 21 at 7 PM PST, with a live theatrical simulcast of the premiere episode in select theaters nationwide.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Primetimer

Amazon sets Fairfax premiere date and voice cast starring Kiersey Clemons and Jaboukie Young-White, plus big-name guest-stars

Skyler Gisondo and Peter S. Kim will also star in the adult animated series about four middle school best friends on their never-ending quest for clout on Fairfax Avenue in Los Angeles — the pulsing heart of Hypebeast culture. Fairfax premieres Oct. 29. Guest-stars include Pamela Adlon, Yvette Nicole Brown, Rob Delaney, Zoey Deutch, John Leguizamo, Billy Porter, Ben Schwartz, Timothy Simons and JB Smoove.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Epix & Blumhouse Set Premiere Dates For Original Pics ‘A House On The Bayou’ & ‘American Refugee’

Epix and Blumhouse have set premiere dates for two films from their original TV movie slate. A House on the Bayou will surface on November 19, and American Refugee arrives December 10. The pics also will be available day-and-date on PVOD via Paramount Home Entertainment. A House on the Bayou follows a family getaway to a remote mansion in rural Louisiana. In an effort to reconnect and mend their relationship, Jessica and John Chambers (Angela Sarafyan and Paul Schneider) seek an idyllic vacation with their daughter Anna (Lia McHugh). When suspiciously friendly neighbors (Jacob Lofland and Doug Van Liew) show up for dinner uninvited, the...
MOVIES
bubbleblabber.com

Final Space Creator Shares Images For Shelved HBO MAX/DC Animated “Lobo and Crush” Series

The project is in “shelved” status right now, and Final Space creator Olan Rogers says he’s working with different partners on other projects, but not before dropping these stunning images of what was almost an animated Lobo and Crush series for HBO MAX. The series was pitched and was put in development over the last couple of years with both Olan and Final Space cohort Coty Galloway producing for HBO MAX.
TV SERIES
bubbleblabber.com

One Piece Film: Strong World English Dub Gets Theatrical Premiere Date

Toei Animation has partnered with Fathom Events to present “One Piece Film: Strong World” across the United States as a special theatrical event on November 7 (English Dub). This will be the first-ever U.S. theatrical release of “One Piece Film: Strong World” – the 2009 movie written by creator Eiichiro...
MOVIES
blackfilm.com

TV One Announces ‘Stalker’ Cast & Premier Date

TV One has announced that production is underway in Atlanta for its new original movie, Stalker, starring All the Queens Men creator and actor Christian Keys (Saints & Sinners), Meta Golding (Behind the Movement, Empire), and Tationna Bosier (Law & Order: Special Victims Unit). The movie is slated to premiere in March 2022.
TV & VIDEOS
bubbleblabber.com

Gloria Calderón Kellett Sets Up Adult Animation Slate With Amazon

Amazon Studios is continuing to get hot and heavy with adult animation. This year along they’ve got a leading candidate for best animated series of the year for Invincible after having done so with Undone, and ahead of the drop for Fairfax coming later this month they’ve set up a couple of new adult animation projects in development with Gloria Calderón Kellett:
TV SERIES
IGN

Walking Dead Season 11 Part 2 Premiere Date Officially Announced

The Walking Dead's next run of episodes in its final season will begin on February 20, 2022. Deadline reports the second part of season 11 will feature 8 episodes. The first part of the season is wrapping up this weekend, with the third and final part set to debut sometime in the second half of 2022. The massive, 24-episode final season is the show's biggest ever, following a 22-episode effort in season 10.
TV SERIES
ramascreen.com

CROSSING SWORDS Season 2 Premiere Date Announcement Teaser!

Hulu has announced that CROSSING SWORDS” season 2 will premiere December 10th. Watch the teaser here below!. Synopsis: Another ten episodes of bingeable mayhem representing the next chapter in the adventures of Patrick the long-suffering squire (Nicholas Hoult) as he climbs the ladder of knighthood in the service of the volatile King Merriman (Luke Evans). There are new friends to make, new enemies to vanquish, and new horrors to scar Patrick for life; including bloodthirsty leprechauns, an island of killer monkeys, and a shadowy villain who could destroy everything Patrick has ever known!
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy