Private jets in North America logged a record number of flights through the end of this summer, with no sign of that trend slowing down. Complementing the boom: creative new business models that make private flying easier for first-timers. Jettly recently launched an Expedia-inspired search engine where guests fill in needs such as departure and arrival locations, travel dates and number of passengers. “The query goes out to hundreds of operators,” says Jettly CEO Justin Crabbe. “You then get the quotes in hours.” Rather than receiving a typical commission, Jettly charges an annual membership fee for use of its service,...

12 HOURS AGO