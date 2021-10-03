CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'I never dreamt it would happen': El Paso natives share their stories

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the Stars were wrapping up their pregame skate, a hand-off was made. "It was awesome," said Perez, proudly displaying his souvenir. "In all the games I've been to, the only thing I've gotten was a puck. I guess Tyler saw me in a Stars jersey, and he decided to give it to me."

www.nhl.com

Ash Jurberg

The billionaire who lives in El Paso, TX

According to a report by Forbes, there are currently 2,755 billionaires on Planet Earth. Of those, 57 live in the great state of Texas. Dallas has 27 billionaires, followed by Houston with 17, Austin with ten, and San Antonio can boast three.
TEXAS STATE
ourcommunitynow.com

Coyotes Help Hockey Star in El Paso

The Coyotes joined the NHL and the Dallas Stars for the Kraft Hockeyville USA Community Celebration Thursday night at San Jacinto Plaza in downtown El Paso, Texas. Arizona will play Dallas in a preseason game Sunday night,
NHL
elpasoheraldpost.com

Gallery: Stanley Cup arrives in El Paso

As part of the gala ahead of Sunday, October 3 Kraft Hockeyville game between the Dallas Stars and the Arizona Coyotes, the National Hockey League brought the Stanley Cup to the Sun City. Thousands of hockey faithful, replete in the colors of their favorite team made their way to San...
NHL
elpasoinc.com

El Paso native named chancellor of WGU Texas

Linda Garza Battles, an El Paso native, has been named regional vice president and chancellor of WGU Texas, an online nonprofit university. Battles will lead university operations across a five-state region: Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Louisiana. She has more than 27 years of experience in higher education. Before joining WGU, battles worked at the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board and the Texas House of Representatives. WGU was established in 1997 by 19 U.S. governors with a mission to expand access to higher education. It now has more than 130,000 students nationwide and has more than 244,000 graduates in all 50 states. Battles, who lives in Pflugerville, Texas, earned her bachelor’s degree in psychology and master’s degree in public affairs from the University of Texas at Austin and is a doctoral student in UT Austin’s Executive Ed.D. in Higher Education Leadership Program. She was recognized as a Woman of Distinction by the Texas Association of Mexican American Chambers of Commerce in 2017.
EL PASO, TX
NHL

Exploring El Paso, Home of Honorary 'Hockeyville'

Coyotes partner with Stars, NHL to celebrate hockey in 'Sun City'. The Coyotes explored El Paso, Texas, Saturday, visiting various organizations throughout the community. The team is here to celebrate El Paso, voted Hockeyville, USA, in a contest organized by Kraft Heinz and the NHL. The Dallas Stars are the host NHL team for the festivities.
NHL
Dallas Sports Nation

Hockeyville USA: El Paso, West Texas.

Sunday night hockey came to East Texas, and it was kind of magical. In 2020 El Paso won a popular vote to be named the Kraft Hockeyville USA winner. As winners, the prize was $150,000 in rink upgrades, $10,000 in equipment upgrades. El Paso also got the chance to host an NHL preseason game. The preseason game was delayed for a year because of Covid restrictions but last night the Dallas Stars and the Arizona Coyotes finally came to El Paso.
NHL
NHL

Coyotes Prepare to Play in El Paso

Team tests out refurbished ice rink ahead of preseason game. The Coyotes will face off against the Dallas Stars, at 7 p.m., Sunday, at the El Paso County Events Center, which stands less than a mile from Mexico's Ciudad Juárez. The location is the closest proximity to Mexico ever for...
NHL
paisano-online.com

UTSA soccer comes up empty in El Paso

The UTSA Roadrunners (5-4-1, 0-2-0 C-USA), were on the road in El Paso this week for their second conference game of the season against the UTEP Miners (3-7-0, 1-2-0 C-USA). The game took place on Friday night and continued a troubling trend for the ‘Runners: a lot of shots taken, but none found the back of the net.
EL PASO, TX
nhlpa.com

Passion for the game on full display in El Paso

Welcome to Hockey Night in El Paso, Texas, courtesy of Kraft Hockeyville USA. On Sunday night the El Paso County Events Center, home of the El Paso Rhinos, played host to an NHL preseason game that featured the Dallas Stars and Arizona Coyotes. “El Paso was a great time. It’s...
NHL
madfriars.com

Martinez Shines in 3-2 El Paso Victory

EL PASO — In a rare pitchers’ duel among Triple-A West teams, the Chihuahuas played through light intermittent rain to beat Sugar Land 3-2 for their second straight victory with the help of some late-inning heroics by the ageless reliever Joe Beimel. The story of the night for Padres’ organization,...
MLB
nahl.com

El Paso relishes Hockeyville experience

Since Alex Meruelo became majority owner of the Arizona Coyotes in 2019, the team has made a strong commitment to creating hockey awareness among Hispanics and Latinos. Last year, the Coyotes held a street hockey clinic for kids in the Phoenix area. During Hispanic Heritage Month this season, they visited a local YMCA to run an instructional clinic. Throughout this season the organization will select a Latino Business of the Month to recognize at one home game in each month of the season.
NHL
epcan.com

El Paso County teen wins World Championship

A local teen was recently selected as World Champion at the 73rd Annual National and Youth World Championship Appaloosa Show. Jessica Henderson,16, was recognized as the Youth World Champion while competing with her horse, "Lacy", a 7-year-old appaloosa mare in the Youth Senior Mares Division. Twenty-one entries competed in the Finals, held in Tulsa, Okla.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
NHL

Avalanche Wraps Up Preseason Against Dallas in Denver

The Colorado Avalanche faces the Dallas Stars in its the last game of the 2021-22 preseason at Ball Arena at 5 p.m. The Avs dropped their last exhibition game 3-1 in Dallas versus the Stars. J.T. Compher scored in the contest while goaltender Darcy Kuemper made 26 saves. Saturday's contest...
NHL
NHL

'He's been that good': Jacob Peterson continues to make a case to stay

FRISCO, Texas -- Truth be told, there weren't supposed to be any surprises in training camp for the Stars this year. Management had loaded up the roster with one-way contracts and filled any holes in the summertime, so you really could start putting your roster in ink around Oct. 1.
NHL
NHL

Florida Panthers Announce 2021-22 Radio Network

SUNRISE, Fla. - Florida Panthers Vice President of Broadcasting and Panthers Alumni Randy Moller announced today the Panthers Radio Network stations for the 2021-22 season. Entercom South Florida's 560 The Joe continues to serve as the Panthers flagship station, broadcasting all 82 games, as well as playoff contests. The Panthers Insider Show returns for the season airing each Saturday from 9-10 a.m ET.
NHL
NHL

Preseason Game Day: Hurricanes vs. Preds Preview

Nashville Hosts Carolina in the Exhibition Finale This Afternoon with Final Roster Decisions Looming. Just like that, the preseason finale is here. Nashville's dress rehearsal comes this afternoon as the Predators host the Carolina Hurricanes at Bridgestone Arena (3 p.m. CT) in the final contest for both clubs before the 2021-22 regular season begins next week.
NHL

