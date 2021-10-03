CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pics from BET Hip Hop Awards

By Radio Facts
radiofacts.com
 6 days ago

YOUNG THUG, GUNNA, BIA, LIL JON, BABY KEEM, ISAIAH RASHAD, AND TOBE NWIGWE ADDED TO THE STAR-STUDDED LINEUP OF PERFORMERS AT THE 2021 "BET HIP HOP AWARDS". BIG DADDY KANE TO JOIN FOR A SPECIAL TRIBUTE TO THE LATE BIZ MARKIE. TRINA, REMY MA, JERMAINE DUPRI, AND TANK TO TAKE...

radiofacts.com

Nicki Minaj Gets Petty With Drake, Lil Wayne, & Mack Maine

Come on, now... you can't have a Young Money reunion without The Queen!. This week, Drake, Lil Wayne, Mack Maine, and a bunch of other Young Money-affiliated artists and executives met up for Lil Wayne's thirty-ninth birthday, celebrating together and remembering all of the good times they had back in the day. They shared pictures all over social media, but one very notable person was missing from the shots: Nicki Minaj. The superstar rapper seemingly wasn't invited to the get-together, prompting her to playfully throw some shade on Instagram.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Uzi Vert Lead Third Annual Posty Fest

Post Malone has announced his third annual Posty Fest, with Megan Thee Stallion and Lil Uzi Vert joining the rapper at the Arlington, Texas, event. Set for October 30th and 31st outside the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium, the two-day festival will also feature Roddy Ricch, Jack Harlow, $uicideboy$, Polo G, Rod Wave, Turnstile, Tyga, Kaash Paige, Flo Milli, and many more. Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the festival will be held exclusively outdoors. Tickets for Malone’s hometown festival — the first Posty Fest since 2019, when it was only one day — are on sale now; check out the Posty Fest page for more information. Malone has spent the summer headlining a variety of music festivals, including Lollapalooza, Miami’s Rolling Loud, and the U.K.’s Reading and Leeds fests. He’s next set to perform at New York’s Governors Ball on September 24th through the 26th, although you can now bet on whether or not that festival takes place at all.
ARLINGTON, TX
97.9 The Beat

The Baddest Bride! Rap Star Trina Announces Engagement

Trina, veteran rap queen and star of Love & Hip Hop Miami, has just revealed on social media that she’s on her way down the aisle soon after announcing her engagement. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. The self-proclaimed “Baddest B**ch” will...
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

'Love & Hip Hop' Raised Lil Scrappy's Net Worth Quite a Bit

Some fans of Lil Scrappy started following him after the release of his first song “Money in the Bank" which was released in 2006 as part of his "Bred 2 Die Born 2 Live" album. His biggest song today is called “Some Cut" which he’s featured on with another rapper named Trillville. Aside from rap music, Lil Scrappy has also entered into the record-producing game to up the ante on his income.
CELEBRITIES
CBS Atlanta

Celebrities Hit The Red Carpet At The BET Hip Hop Awards In Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — Dozens of celebrities gathered in Atlanta for the BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on Friday, October 1, 2021. BET will air the award show on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at 9 p.m. EST. Glitz and glamour hit the red carpet before the show. “I’m excited. I can’t wait to see everybody. It’s lit,” said Ari Fletcher, a social media influencer and Moneybagg Yo’s girlfriend. “I feel like it’s amazing. They need something like this, something fresh, something cute. Look at me,” said Digital Cypher Kidd Kenn, flaunting his vibrant blue...
ATLANTA, GA
Complex

Jayda Cheaves Explains Video of Awkward LL Cool J Encounter at BET Hip Hop Awards

ComplexCon returns to Long Beach Nov. 6 - 7 with hosts J. Balvin and Kristen Noel Crawley, performances by A$AP Rocky and Turnstile, and more shopping and drops. Twitter had a field day with a video that surfaced from the BET Hip Hop Awards this week showing Jayda Cheaves leaving LL Cool J hanging after he went to shake her hand.
HIP HOP
hotnewhiphop.com

Birdman Says He Accomplished More Than JAY-Z & Diddy

It feels like the hip-hop media landscape has been dominated by Birdman for the last few days, following his recent interview on the Big Facts Podcast. The Cash Money Records great dropped plenty of gems during the podcast, including anecdotes about how he handed over nearly $1.5 billion to Lil Wayne, Drake, and Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne only being suitable to battle himself on Verzuz, nearly signing Kanye West as a producer, and much more. Now, let's dive into the claims he made about being more accomplished than just about everybody, including JAY-Z and Diddy.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Meek Mill Follows Drake As Next Rapper Needing A Whole Lotta BIA

Meek Mill is taking notice of BIA’s breakout run this year, and the Philly native wants a piece of the action. On Tuesday (October 5), Meek Mill took to Twitter to announce he’s looking for the Boston-born rapper. The tweet came after a fan recommended Meek hop on BIA’s “BESITO”...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Chance The Rapper Among Thousands Laughing At Artist Suing Drake & Chris Brown

An artist named Mr. Cooper has reportedly filed a lawsuit against Drake and Chris Brown with regards to their song "No Guidance," claiming that they infringed on his copyright by copying his lyrics and melodies. Cooper is claiming that CB and Drake were inspired by his song "I Love Your Dress" because, in both songs, the artists sing, "You got it, girl, you got it." However, the general public thinks that Cooper is reaching hard, and thousands of people, including Chance The Rapper, Masika Kalysha, Tobe Nwigwe, and others, are hysterically laughing at Cooper's attempt to gain clout.
CELEBRITIES
rolling out

Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion biggest winners at BET Hip Hop Awards (video)

Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion and Tyler, The Creator may have been the biggest winners at the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards. But the night belonged to iconic rapper Nelly. The “Hot in Herre” rapper from St. Louis electrified the crowd inside the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center in suburban Atlanta by ripping through a battery of his greatest hits after being presented with the prestigious “I Am Hip Hop” award. Nelly was bestowed the career plaque by a trio of his peers — Trina, Remy Ma and Rapsody — for his indelible contributions to rap and hip-hop and for being a pioneer from the Midwest.
ATLANTA, GA
HipHopDX.com

Birdman Boasts About Dividing $1.4B Between Drake, Lil Wayne & Nicki Minaj

Atlanta, GA – Cash Money Records CEO/co-founder Bryan “Birdman” Williams sat down for an extensive interview with the Big Facts Podcast earlier this week. During the 100-minute long conversation, the veteran music executive spoke on a myriad of topics, including that infamous kiss with Lil Wayne, his past issues with Charlamagne Tha God and Cash Money rumors.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Jermaine Dupri Flexes The One Thing Diddy Can't Buy As Verzuz Debate Continues

Diddy and Jermaine Dupri engaged in a war of words after the Bad Boy Records mogul said his only worthy Verzuz opponent was Dr. Dre during the Fat Joe and Ja Rule event earlier this month. Dupri offered to step in the arena instead, but Diddy scoffed at the notion, saying, “Your arms are too short to box with God.”
MUSIC
New Pittsburgh Courier

Latto stuns in red, brings ‘Big Energy’ at 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards

Latto served up curves and attitude during her bold performance at the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards. The Atlanta-based rapper sings “Big Energy” as she’s surrounded by white-clad men. Radiating queen energy, the red feathers huddled around her waist break away into dancers as she steps down from her pedestal.
HIP HOP
thatgrapejuice.net

Cardi B Extends Reign As BET Hip Hop Awards’ Most Decorated Female Act

In just four years since officially bursting on to the scene with her chart-topping breakthrough hit ‘Bodak Yellow,’ rapstress Cardi B has colored her name in the history books of a number of award shows. As if being the first female emcee to win ‘Best Rap Album’ at the GRAMMYs...
CELEBRITIES

