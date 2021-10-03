PS4 and Xbox One vs PS3 and Xbox 360 Sales Comparison - August 2021 - Sales

Dragon Ball Z Kakarot has been finally released on the Nintendo Switch. Is the Switch version worth the wait, or is it a terrible port?. Bandai Namco waited until all of the post-launch DLC was out for Dragon Ball Z Kakarot before they released the port of the game. This port appears to be quite decent. While it downgrades the visuals, texture quality takes a hit as well, and the post-process effects are toned down, but the general look of the game doesn’t seem to be affected that massively with the downgrade.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO