Lantern tour offers a new side to old downtown buildings
People got the chance to tour the historic buildings in Lima on Saturday and learn more about their history. The Lima lantern tours have been going on downtown for over a decade. Tour guides take people through the downtown area by trolley or by foot and teach them about the history of certain buildings. The literacy building, the Met, and other buildings from the early 1900s were featured in the tour. The lantern tours gave people a chance to be a tourist in their own city.www.hometownstations.com
