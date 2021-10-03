Salah wonder goal has Klopp purring despite draw with City

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Mohamed Salah was too busy being asked about his wonder goal against Manchester City to get the chance to savor it again for himself after full time at Anfield. The Premier League game ended 2-2 after Salah’s goal was canceled out by Kevin De Bruyne’s deflected strike. City’s only loss so far was in its title-defense opener at Tottenham, which went on to win three straight games before losing the next three. That streak ended for Tottenham when Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s strike and an own-goal by Matt Targett clinched a 2-1 win over Aston Villa. Yoane Wissa scored in stoppage time at West Ham to lead Brentford to a 2-1 victory. Jeffrey Schlupp earned Crystal Palace a 2-2 draw against Leicester.

