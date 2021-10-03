CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Andy Reid becomes first head coach to win 100 games with two franchises

By Matt Conner
FanSided
FanSided
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleK.C. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has become the first in NFL history in his role to reach 100 career wins with two different franchises. With the Chiefs’ win in Week 4 over the Philadelphia Eagles, Reid reached win number 100 with the Chiefs, which now immortalizes him in yet another way in a career that will certainly one day feature enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

arrowheadaddict.com

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Andy Reid update: Patrick Mahomes said Kansas City Chiefs coach 'seemed fine' when he saw team after game

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was transported to a local hospital following the team’s 30-24 home loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. The team provided an update on the coach’s status in a statement Sunday evening, saying he was in stable condition. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes was also asked about his coach during his postgame press conference.
NFL
reviewjournal.com

Raiders coach Jon Gruden relieved Chiefs coach Andy Reid OK

It’s not like Jon Gruden needs any reminders about the physical and mental toll that coaching in the NFL can take on a human being. His Raiders have already taken him on a roller coaster ride through three games this year, two of which went to overtime, and his three-plus seasons at the helm have included back-to-back years of extreme peaks and valleys.
NFL
fox40jackson.com

Chiefs give health update on Andy Reid after coach was taken to hospital

The Kansas City Chiefs provided an update on Andy Reid after he skipped the postgame press conferences after a loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday due to an illness. The Chiefs said Reid was taken to a local hospital and was resting and listed in stable condition. “Head...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
247Sports

Andy Reid: Tyrann Mathieu sends message to ‘ill’ Chiefs head coach

The Kansas City Chiefs dropped to 1-2 on the year following a 30-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. After the game, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid failed to appear for post-game duties reportedly due to sickness and was taken away by ambulance, according to James Palmer of NFL Network.
NFL
Sacramento Bee

Chiefs coach Andy Reid in stable condition at hospital

Chiefs coach Andy Reid is resting and in stable condition after being taken to a hospital following Kansas City's 30-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. The Chiefs released a statement Sunday night saying Reid was evaluated by the medical staff in the locker room after the game and was transported to The University of Kansas Health System for further evaluation as a precaution.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chip Kelly
Ozarks First.com

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid returns to podium following health scare

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs head coach Andy Reid addresses his health scare following Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Reid returned to the microphone during a media availability Wednesday morning, a day after he returned to work at 1 Arrowhead Drive. The Chiefs said Reid was taken to...
NFL
kshb.com

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid on Josh Gordon: 'We'll just see where he's at'

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid doesn't expect wide receiver Josh Gordon to see the field anytime soon. The team signed Gordon on Monday after the NFL informed him that he'd be reinstated in the league last week. For now, Reid said Gordon will join...
NFL
NESN

Latest Andy Reid Update Bodes Well For Chiefs Coach

What's Up With This Weird Bill Belichick-Mac Jones Postgame Interaction?. Andy Reid won’t be out of the game too long. Kansas City Chiefs executive vice president for communications Ted Crews told ESPN’s Adam Teicher on Monday the team’s head coach is out of the hospital and is expected to return to work by Tuesday.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#K C Chiefs#Eagles
fox4kc.com

Reports: Chiefs head coach Andy Reid back to work after being hospitalized Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — According to reports, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has returned to work Tuesday after being hospitalized after Sunday’s loss. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported Reid’s return via Twitter. After Sunday’s loss to the Chargers, the Chiefs coach was taken to the hospital after feeling...
NFL
NBC Sports

Where does Andy Reid rank among coaches in NFL history?

He’s 63 years old, he just spent a night in the hospital and he says he no longer even has any red hair. Andy Reid has been doing this for 23 years now and it’s fair to wonder just how much longer he’ll be a head coach and what his legacy will be when he’s done.
NFL
KMBC.com

Chiefs coach Andy Reid: 'I'm feeling great'

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs coach Andy Reid started off his Wednesday briefing addressing what he called his own injury report. "I'm feeling great, first of all. It's good to be back," he said. Reid was taken by ambulance to a hospital after the team's loss to the Los Angeles...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KVOE

Kansas City Chiefs Coach Andy Reid meets with media, need to be better.

Kansas City Chiefs Coach Andy Reid met with the media Wednesday. He said he was fine but did not want to discuss his health. One thing he did say is, the Chiefs, players, and coaches have to get better. The Chiefs have added receiver Josh Gordon to the roster. Coach...
NFL
FanSided

FanSided

157K+
Followers
350K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy