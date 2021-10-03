Andy Reid becomes first head coach to win 100 games with two franchises
K.C. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has become the first in NFL history in his role to reach 100 career wins with two different franchises. With the Chiefs’ win in Week 4 over the Philadelphia Eagles, Reid reached win number 100 with the Chiefs, which now immortalizes him in yet another way in a career that will certainly one day feature enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.arrowheadaddict.com
