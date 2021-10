With the premiere of Blue Bloods season 12 coming to CBS tomorrow, why not take one more look at what’s coming in the episode?. At the center of this installment is absolutely a chaotic situation, and a conflict between Frank and Mayor Chase that could percolate for more than just this first episode. At the center of their story is a press conference that the Commissioner apparently takes to a place that the Mayor isn’t happy with. As a matter of fact, he makes that clear to him after the fact.

