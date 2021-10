For a while there, all the UAF Nanooks seemed to due was win. Now, they’ll be seeking their first one of those in two weeks when they play their next game. After winning seven consecutive games and getting off to an undefeated start in conference play, the Nanooks have lost two in a row and dropped to 4-2 in the GNAC after a five set lost to Western Washington on Saturday night. Alaska is 11-7 overall after falling 13-25, 25-20, 23-25, 25-23, 13-15.

SPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO