Here's all of what Husky offensive coordinator John Donovan had to say when he met with the press on Tuesday... On the adjustments to the offense that has allowed them to find more success: "I think when you have guys you practice all spring and summer and they come back and they're ready to go that helps a little bit for sure. We try to put our guys in the best position to be successful and they bought in over a tough stretch and they just kept working. It's not how you start, it's how you finish. If we can keep improving, we still have a chance to write our own story and they've bought in and done that. I think it helps when you have all of your pieces that you expect (to have) going in, but guys have to step up and I think that's the case and they have got to do their deal and I think that's the biggest thing -- guys kept their nose to the grindstone and worked, got out of it."

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO