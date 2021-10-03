Accenture Federal Services Elevates 2 New Strategic Growth Leaders

President and CEO of Champion Elevator, Donald Gelestino is a visionary leader who has been a driving force for the company. Incepted in 2015, Champion is one of the fastest-growing elevator companies in the United States. Champion currently services over 4,252+ elevators monthly in four states with an employee base of just under 300 people as of Sept 2021. Champion Elevator Corp. is an independently owned, full-service elevator maintenance, repair, violation removal, and testing company. All services are provided throughout New York City’s five boroughs, Westchester, Nassau & Suffolk counties, as well as Connecticut, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. The company offers the customers a hand-selected and carefully screened group of highly dedicated and talented elevator professionals to work with.

