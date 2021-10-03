Accenture Federal Services Elevates 2 New Strategic Growth Leaders
Accenture Federal Services has promoted Vanessa Godshalk and Kristen Vaughan to lead strategy and operational growth, respectively. Godshalk has been appointed to lead Accenture Federal Services’ strategy and consulting, previously known as management consulting. In her new role, Godshalk will bring together the team’s deep functional and industry domain expertise in innovative ways to better serve federal clients.washingtonexec.com
