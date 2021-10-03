CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accenture Federal Services Elevates 2 New Strategic Growth Leaders

By Staff Writer
washingtonexec.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccenture Federal Services has promoted Vanessa Godshalk and Kristen Vaughan to lead strategy and operational growth, respectively. Godshalk has been appointed to lead Accenture Federal Services’ strategy and consulting, previously known as management consulting. In her new role, Godshalk will bring together the team’s deep functional and industry domain expertise in innovative ways to better serve federal clients.

therealdeal.com

Donald Gelestino: A Visionary Leader Creating Difference in Elevator Industry

President and CEO of Champion Elevator, Donald Gelestino is a visionary leader who has been a driving force for the company. Incepted in 2015, Champion is one of the fastest-growing elevator companies in the United States. Champion currently services over 4,252+ elevators monthly in four states with an employee base of just under 300 people as of Sept 2021. Champion Elevator Corp. is an independently owned, full-service elevator maintenance, repair, violation removal, and testing company. All services are provided throughout New York City’s five boroughs, Westchester, Nassau & Suffolk counties, as well as Connecticut, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. The company offers the customers a hand-selected and carefully screened group of highly dedicated and talented elevator professionals to work with.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
washingtonexec.com

CACI Joins GitLab Partner Program

CACI International has been named GitLab Partner Program’s first federal system integrator, enabling the company to deliver software more efficiently to federal customers. GitLab’s DevOps platform shortens the system development lifecycle and provides continuous delivery of secure software. The partner program allows CACI to leverage the platform while strengthening security and compliance.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sourcing Journal

Upstream Focus: Gelmart’s Yossi Nasser on Shortening Lead Times, Strategic Suppliers & Sustainable Innovation

Upstream Focus is Sourcing Journal’s series of conversations with suppliers, associations and sourcing professionals to get their insights on the state of sourcing, innovations in manufacturing and how to improve operations. In this Q&A, Yossi Nasser, CEO of intimates manufacturer and supplier Gelmart International and founding partner at FullStride Ventures, explains the opportunity to trim lead times in pre-production and how Covid travel declines raised the need for supplier-retailer trust. Donny Greenberger, chief operating officer of Gelmart International, also discusses Gelmart’s new sustainable product launch with Walmart. Name: Yossi Nasser Title: CEO Company: Gelmart International What’s the number one question you get from your clients...
ECONOMY
thetampabay100.com

Shumaker announces National Leaders for new legal services

Shumaker has selected five of its partners to serve as national leaders for its new lines of services. Laura Evans will serve as the national leader for the firm’s health law practice. Michael O’Callaghan will head environmental and energy law, and J . Douglas Miller will lead intellectual property and...
BUSINESS
washingtonexec.com

Leidos Wins $300M NSA Modernization Contract

Leidos has been awarded a 5-year single award contract by the National Security Agency to help develop and modernize its technical signals intelligence mission. The contract holds a ceiling value of $300 million. “We’re proud to continue our support of the TechSIGINT community — providing innovations and deploying efficient and...
BUSINESS
washingtonexec.com

SUSE Rancher Government Solutions Appoints Sima Shahin as Regional VP

SUSE Rancher Government Solutions has added Sima Shahin as the regional vice president of system integrators. Shahin brings more than 15 years of experience advancing enterprise technology solutions and delivering sustainable long-term growth for customers. In her new role, she is responsible for accelerating SUSE RGS’s Kubernetes management platform to ensure government system integrators deliver reliable and secure solutions to the federal ecosystem.
BUSINESS
washingtonexec.com

WATCH: Dell Technologies’ Leslie Harlien on Tech’s Role in Nation’s Transportation Infrastructure

WashingtonExec’s Amanda Ziadeh sits down with Leslie Harlien, vice president of state and local government and education development and strategy at Dell Technologies, to discuss the White House’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Harlien shares how this historic investment in the nation’s infrastructure specifically focuses on transportation, and how technology will play a role. Plus, she talks new technologies helping transportation organizations recover from the last 18 months, and transportation-related cyberthreats.
POLITICS
washingtonexec.com

Peraton Sells Systems Engineering, Integration and Support Services Business

Peraton Corp. has completed the sale of its systems engineering, integration and support services business to CTFV Acquisition Corp., a portfolio company of The Veritas Capital Vantage Fund. As a result of the sale, the SES Business will operate as an independent, standalone company. The separation of the SES Business...
BUSINESS
washingtonexec.com

CGI Buys ARRAY

CGI Federal has acquired Array Holding Co., Inc., expanding its footprint into the U.S. Air Force and Space Command markets. Digital services provider ARRAY works with customers in the Defense Department and federal government. The transaction, which officially closed Oct. 1, will add to CGI Federal’s digital modernization and DevOps capabilities.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
washingtonexec.com

Parsons Names Peter Torrellas President of Connected Communities

Parsons Corp. has named Peter Torrellas president of the connected communities business unit and member of the company’s executive leadership team. “Parsons is in a unique position to lead the digital transformation of our nation’s critical infrastructure,” Torrellas said. “I am excited to join the Parsons team at this moment and to be a part of that journey.”
BUSINESS
washingtonexec.com

RGi Wins Geospatial Data-discovery Prime Contract

Reinventing Geospatial, Inc. has won a prime contract to provide the development and integration of metrics-based search and discovery to topographic information. At this time, RGi can’t disclose the name of the project or customer, yet the single-award geospatial data discovery contract will enable higher use and increased usability of geospatial intelligence data holdings for analysts.
BUSINESS
Las Vegas Herald

Cybersecurity Consulting Services Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | BlackBerry, Accenture, Capgemini, Deloitte

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Global Cybersecurity Consulting Services Market Insights, to 2026" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Cybersecurity Consulting Services market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
SOFTWARE
washingtonexec.com

Parsons Names Jon Moretta President of Engineered Systems Business

Parsons Corp. has promoted Jon Moretta to president of the engineered systems business unit, effective immediately. Moretta joined Parsons in 2016 and served most recently as the industrial market leader in the company’s critical infrastructure business segment. “Jon is a proven performer in driving organic growth and leading the company’s...
BUSINESS
washingtonexec.com

Noblis Wins $263M DOD Contract for Cooperative Threat Reduction Program

Noblis, Inc. has won a 5-year, $263 million prime contract from the Defense Threat Reduction Agency to advance the implementation of the Cooperative Threat Reduction Program. Under the contract, Noblis will use a technology-based approach to deliver advisory services that will advance the Cooperative Threat Reduction Program’s mission. The program aims to work cooperatively with partners and allies to reduce or eliminate weapons of mass destruction threats and related materials, technologies, facilities and expertise.
ECONOMY
washingtonexec.com

Leidos Wins DARPA Contract to Develop Advanced Protective Equipment

Leidos has been awarded a prime contract by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency for its Personalized Protective Biosystem program. Leidos will develop technology that reduces the need for burdensome protective equipment and increases the defense against chemical and biological threats. This three-phase, 5-year cost-plus-fixed-fee contract has a total ceiling value of $19.3 million.
BUSINESS

