Bayonne, NJ

‘Paddle the Peninsula’ Kayak Event in Bayonne on Newark Bay

By Marcos Antelo
hudsontv.com
 6 days ago

Mayor Jimmy Davis and the Bayonne city council, welcomed residents to the 4th annual ‘paddle the peninsula’ kayak event, at DiDomenico-16th street park on Sunday. For this years event, the experienced kayakers departed Rutkowski Park, and paddled down to 16th street at around 11:30 am. For safety measures, the Bayonne fire department had multiple vessels in the Newark Bay throughout the day. The New Jersey State Police also provided a marine vessel on the water, and the McCabe Ambulance had one unit on the ground just in case.

