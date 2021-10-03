‘Paddle the Peninsula’ Kayak Event in Bayonne on Newark Bay
Mayor Jimmy Davis and the Bayonne city council, welcomed residents to the 4th annual ‘paddle the peninsula’ kayak event, at DiDomenico-16th street park on Sunday. For this years event, the experienced kayakers departed Rutkowski Park, and paddled down to 16th street at around 11:30 am. For safety measures, the Bayonne fire department had multiple vessels in the Newark Bay throughout the day. The New Jersey State Police also provided a marine vessel on the water, and the McCabe Ambulance had one unit on the ground just in case.hudsontv.com
