Statewide Hispanic Parade of NJ Returns to Bergenline Avenue as Thousands Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month
The 46th annual, Statewide Hispanic Parade of New Jersey marched its way down Bergenline Avenue on a sunny Sunday, afternoon as thousands lined the thoroughfare from 79th Street in North Bergen to 32nd Street in Union City, marching through Guttenberg and West New York. Colorful native costumes, multi-colored flags representing Central and South American countries and those in the Caribbean could be seen everywhere.hudsontv.com
