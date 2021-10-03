Class of 2024 QB Dylan Raiola enjoys 'special night' on unofficial visit to Nebraska
Dylan Raiola put on a show in an empty Memorial Stadium during a Friday Night Lights camp this summer. He returned to a full stadium and saw a show on Saturday night. The four-star Class of 2024 quarterback prospect and son of former Nebraska offensive line great Dominic Raiola saw the Huskers beat Northwestern 56-7 as one of more than 50 recruits — mostly from the 2023 and 2024 classes — and enjoyed it thoroughly.www.times-georgian.com
