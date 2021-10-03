Ten Years of Phoenix FearCon

Phoenix FearCon Independent Horror Film Festival is a community-driven event focusing on the independent genre filmmaker and the obstacles they face trying to get their film projects noticed. A celebrated go-to event in Arizona and – as of last year – a major player in the virtual film festival arena around the world, FearCon is celebrating a decade with a powerhouse celebration. In addition, PFC aims to make its events interactive, so that there are not just film screenings. More than three-dozen guests from the horror, sci-fi, and fantasy film, theatre, and music community will be on hand at panels, interviews, and meet/greets with their fans. Phoenix FearCon is dedicated to strengthening the general understanding of the horror genre by providing audiences independent, cutting‐edge, original films – authentic representations of the genre from around the world.