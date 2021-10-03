Joe Namath hilariously burns Jets offense with great tweet
Like most New York Jets fans, Joe Namath has found the team very difficult to watch so far this year. The legendary quarterback isn’t denying that reality either. The Jets were competitive against the Tennessee Titans in Week 4, and while it admittedly wasn’t pretty, they were down just 9-7 at the half. A two-yard Michael Carter rushing touchdown accounted for New York’s points, which prompted a pretty hilarious burn from Namath on Twitter.www.yardbarker.com
