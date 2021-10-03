Joe Namath hilariously burns Jets offense with great tweet

The long and short of it is that Zach Wilson and the Jets offense took a step forward against the Titans. The long part is the fact that Wilson completed five more passes of 20-plus yards, all to his wide receivers. Even when the windows closed on him at Carolina and Denver, he still hooked up with his mates at the X, Z and F positions for at least two chunk plays each game.

NFL ・ 15 HOURS AGO