'Leave no trace' is the rule for outdoors conduct

A Missouri man recently shared video of a bear he encountered in Mark Twain National Forest and showed exactly how you safely deal with seeing an apex predator in the wild. Have you noticed that there have been an increasing number of bear sightings in Missouri? That's exactly what Missouri Department of Conservation predicted earlier this year. As people and bears get closer together, it's important to understand how you handle a situation like this.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO