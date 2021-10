No player has had to bear the weight of the Leafs’ latest playoff collapse more than Mitch Marner. That comes with the territory when you’re one of the team’s best players, you make the kind of money that Marner makes, and you fail to perform when it matters most – and make no mistake, he failed to perform when it mattered most. Despite all of that, despite the countless fingers that have been pointed Marner’s way since another season of Leafs hockey came to an unceremonious end, he didn’t lose that series against Montreal by himself. Far from it.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO