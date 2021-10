The Jets are expected to have WR Jamison Crowder (groin), their receptions and yards leader since 2019, back in the lineup against the Titans Sunday at MetLife Stadium. "He's a veteran presence," HC Robert Saleh said. "He's a reliable route runner, knows all the positions. In those clutch situations, third down, he's someone who can get separation and be a comforting option for the quarterback. But he's won 1-on-1s for a long time in his career and we're excited to have his reliability and veteran leadership back out there."

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO