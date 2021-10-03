DERY | Normalizing the Gap Semester
In office hours last week, a student mentioned he took a gap semester in the spring, opting-out of Zoom classes to build his own cryptocurrency company. I was impressed by his bold initiative, as were many others across the room, who listened intently. I thought back to this past spring on campus, when the closest I got to starting a business was joining the Carl Becker startup club Zoom call thinking it was a floor meeting. As I continued to listen about his semester off, his tone suddenly changed, and he concluded in disappointment: “so, technically, I’m still a sophomore.” With all the invaluable experience he gained from choosing entrepreneurship over problem sets for only a few months, in Cornell’s eyes, he was just a semester behind on classes.cornellsun.com
