DERY | Normalizing the Gap Semester

When COVID-19 first sent students scrambling back home in March of 2020, I was devastated. Although it had taken me a while to feel at home in Oberlin, by my second year I’d come to love the College. There wasn’t anywhere else I’d rather be. Now, as a fourth-year, that feeling seems beyond foreign. I envy the students in my year who managed to graduate early. Much of this sentiment can be attributed directly to the College’s poor decision-making. In choosing to implement a three-semester plan, the College took advantage of third- years, placing them under undue strain and, most egregiously, harming their ability to prepare for a career after graduation.

OBERLIN, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO