CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

DERY | Normalizing the Gap Semester

By Roei Dery
Cornell Daily Sun
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn office hours last week, a student mentioned he took a gap semester in the spring, opting-out of Zoom classes to build his own cryptocurrency company. I was impressed by his bold initiative, as were many others across the room, who listened intently. I thought back to this past spring on campus, when the closest I got to starting a business was joining the Carl Becker startup club Zoom call thinking it was a floor meeting. As I continued to listen about his semester off, his tone suddenly changed, and he concluded in disappointment: “so, technically, I’m still a sophomore.” With all the invaluable experience he gained from choosing entrepreneurship over problem sets for only a few months, in Cornell’s eyes, he was just a semester behind on classes.

cornellsun.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Chronicle of Higher Education

Is Campus Life Back to Normal?

He welcome back greetings from colleges this fall all had a common message: Life on campus is back to normal — despite another fall term taking place in the shadow of the pandemic. For students eager to return to the social routines that were staples of college life before the...
COLLEGES
seillinoisnews.com

Register Now for Fall Mid-Semester Classes

Frontier Community College issued the following announcement on Sept. 27. Olney Central College is offering several fall mid-semester classes starting Oct. 13. Mid-semester courses are ideal for students who may have dropped a class this fall or for those who want to complete a course in just 8 weeks. Face-to-face...
OLNEY, IL
acuoptimist.com

ResLife hiring for the first time in fall semester

The Office of Residence Life has begun accepting applications for Fall 2022 and will continue until 12 p.m. on Oct. 11. Residence Life is responsible for all on-campus living and its core beliefs are that every person is created in the image of God and that they deserve a safe home where they can grow and belong.
JOBS
arcurrent.com

LRCCD offers hybrid classes for spring 2022 semester

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve, the Los Rios Community College District has worked to try and keep its schools open while maintaining proper safety protocol. In early August, the LRCCD announced that all of the Los Rios campuses, including American River College, were planning to have a full return to campus for spring 2022. But as COVID-19 numbers have continued to rise in California, the district has had to reorganize the re-opening plan.
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
oberlinreview.org

Post-Grad Careers Jeopardized by Three-Semester Plan

When COVID-19 first sent students scrambling back home in March of 2020, I was devastated. Although it had taken me a while to feel at home in Oberlin, by my second year I’d come to love the College. There wasn’t anywhere else I’d rather be. Now, as a fourth-year, that feeling seems beyond foreign. I envy the students in my year who managed to graduate early. Much of this sentiment can be attributed directly to the College’s poor decision-making. In choosing to implement a three-semester plan, the College took advantage of third- years, placing them under undue strain and, most egregiously, harming their ability to prepare for a career after graduation.
OBERLIN, OH
Muhlenberg Weekly

Stepping into a new semester

The Muhlenberg College community includes a wide variety of activities and clubs for students to participate in and have their talents showcased and voices heard. One of the clubs on campus is able to do both at the same time with the power of step. The Mayhem Step Team is...
MUHLENBERG TOWNSHIP, PA
oberlinreview.org

Students Start Semester with Temporary COVID-19 Precautions

Students returned to campus this week with enhanced COVID-19 safety restrictions, including required masking in all indoor and outdoor public spaces and no indoor dining. The College will reassess these protocols on Oct. 18. Campus Health Coordinator Katie Gravens explained that the College was able to observe how COVID-19 impacted...
OBERLIN, OH
elonnewsnetwork.com

Elon University makes no change to end of semester plans

Tulips bloom near the south side of the Alamance Building on Apr 7. All undergraduate and graduate classes and exams will take place in-person, according to an email from Vice President for Student Life Jon Dooley. The email states that some individuals have asked questions regarding the university’s plans after Thanksgiving break, which is from Nov. 19 to 29.
ELON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Semesters#Newsletter Signup#Cornellians
Columbus Business First

Closing the gap

Central Ohio's higher education leaders are ready to rethink the model. These college leaders say they’re taking innovative steps to prepare the future workforce, including changing the traditional model of higher education.
COLUMBUS, OH
piolog.com

First-year reviews the first month of the fall semester

When I first stepped foot on campus this year, I never imagined having to visit the hospital within my first week of classes. After enjoying my tofu scramble at brunch that Saturday, I was suddenly overwhelmed with excruciating abdominal pain that was later medically diagnosed as appendicitis. Being from California, having no family to aid me through the emotional aspect of this process was pretty difficult. However, my dad was thankfully able to fly up moments before my surgery the next morning and take care of me during the following days.
COLLEGES
Macomb Daily

MCC MORE fall semester beginning Oct. 25

The Macomb Organization for Retiree Enrichment (MORE), a lifelong learning initiative presented by Macomb Community College, will offer nearly 30 in-person courses during its fall semester Oct. 25 through Nov. 19. The courses each last approximately two hours, with 30 minutes reserved for a question-and-answer period. For a registration fee...
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, MI
willamettecollegian.com

ASWU encounters financial strain for Fall 2021 semester

The Associated Students of Willamette University (ASWU) are facing financial hardships this year. The budget is created and estimated based on enrollment and student fees, taking into account how many students are enrolling at Willamette, as well as leaving. The remaining fall budget is approximately $51,000, but with increased spending practices projected to happen this semester, that amount may not cut it.
COLLEGES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Cornell Daily Sun

Virtual Panel Shares Future Vision for Community Engaged Learning at Cornell

On Monday, The David M. Einhorn Center for Community Engagement shared its collaborative mission in a virtual panel with college deans and guest Prof. John Saltmarsh, higher education administration, University of Massachusetts. Saltmarsh led a discussion with Linda Barrington, associate dean of the SC Johnson College of Business, Nancy Wells,...
COLLEGES
Online Rocket

Fall semester brings growth to Diversity Dialogues

The Office of Inclusive Excellence (OIE) has hosted Diversity Dialogues for several years at Slippery Rock University. Due to COVID-19, the Diversity Dialogues have had to be adjusted after going virtual and now, back in-person. This semester, the Diversity Dialogues are fully in person, allowing for growth within the event.
SLIPPERY ROCK, PA
kalb.com

LSUA breaks enrollment record fifth semester in a row

ALEXANDRIA, La. (LSUA) - Louisiana State University of Alexandria has broken its enrollment record once again, making Fall 2021 the fifth semester in a row to break this record. Fall 2021 enrollment reached an all-time high of 3,770 students—the largest enrollment in school history. This reflects an 7.7% increase from...
LOUISIANA STATE
wmky.org

MCTC Offers Tuition Free Spring Semester

Maysville Community and Technical College (MCTC) announced last week it is offering free tuition to new students for the Spring '22 semester. The Spring Free Tuition Program provides funding to cover any new student tuition costs after any and all other financial aid has been awarded. Barb Campbell is the...
MAYSVILLE, KY
arapahoe.edu

COVID Protocols for Spring Semester 2022

Email sent by ACC Office of the President on Thursday, October 7, 2021. This morning (10/7) Chancellor Garcia sent a message to all CCCS employees with information on COVID-19 Testing Protocols for the Spring 2022 semester. This protocol will add another layer to our community safety net with the intent of keeping our employees and students safe and minimizing disruptions to our in-person learning.
LITTLETON, CO
ndsuspectrum.com

Sugihara Hall is set for completion next semester

NDSU is building a new chemistry and geoscience building on campus. North Dakota State University is constructing a new building on campus called Sugihara Hall. The new hall is on the corner of Centennial Blvd. and Albrecht Blvd. and is set to be open for the spring semester of 2022. The Hall will provide studying space for students, laboratories and classrooms.
FARGO, ND
dbknews.com

UMD students weigh in on mask compliance this semester

University of Maryland students have mixed feelings on how community members have complied with the university’s indoor mask mandate this semester. All community members are required to wear a mask in public indoor spaces, with the exception of professors who can be maskless if they stay six feet apart from students.
COLLEGES
plattsburgh.edu

Career Development Center Events on Tap for Fall Semester

SUNY Plattsburgh’s Career Development Center is offering a host of events, both virtual and face to face, throughout the fall semester to help students on their job search, post-graduate plans and more. Students looking for information from graduate and professional schools can find it from more than 75 colleges and...
PLATTSBURGH, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy