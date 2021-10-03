CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

2021 Week 4 Steelers Vs Packers Live Update And Discussion Thread – First Half

By Steelers Depot
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pittsburgh Steelers enter week four coming off back-to-back losses and a lot of media doubt surrounding the team. This will be the first week in a while where a majority of the starting lineup is healthy, as both the Raiders and Bengals games introduced several new injuries to the team. TJ Watt, Diontae Johnson, and Alex Highsmith will be returning, while Chase Claypool will be exiting for the week after being questionable on the injury report.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Ben Roethlisberger Has Brutally Honest Message For Steelers Fans

The Pittsburgh Steelers dropped to 1-1 on the season on Sunday, losing to the Las Vegas Raiders, 26-17, at Heinz Field. It was a frustrating day for the Steelers, who were coming off a really impressive win over the Buffalo Bills in Week 1. Pittsburgh’s offense struggled for most of the day, especially in the passing game.
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Expected To Sign Former Cowboys 1st Round Pick

It looks like it is officially Taco Tuesday in Pittsburgh. According to NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala, the Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to add former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton to their practice squad. Charlton is currently in the Steel City for a physical. Charlton, who was a first round...
NFL
FanSided

3 quarterbacks the Steelers should replace Big Ben with

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a Ben Roethlisberger problem this season. Here are three quarterbacks that should replace the former two-time Super Bowl champion. The Pittsburgh Steelers were already making a risk in 2021 by bringing back quarterback Ben Roethlisberger for another season. Last year, there were signs that the two-time Super Bowl champion’s arm was no longer the same. Yet, they wanted to give it another go.
NFL
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Has 1-Word Response To Ben Roethlisberger Question

Some would argue the Ben Roethlisberger era in Pittsburgh not only should, but needs to come to an end. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin disagrees. Roethlisberger, 35, has been wildly ineffective through four games this season. He’s completed 64.1 percent of his throws for 1,033 yards and four touchdowns with four picks. The stats don’t quite tell the full story, though.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Haeg
FanSided

Steelers: Ben Roethlisberger’s injury is a blessing in disguise

The Pittsburgh Steelers could be without Ben Roethlisberger on Sunday afternoon. Could that be a blessing in disguise?. In what’s looking like a sure bet to be Roethlisberger’s last season, the Steelers don’t have much of a backup plan. At least, it would seem that way, as Big Ben’s backups are Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins.
NFL
FanSided

Pittsburgh Steelers replace Ben Roethlisberger, start future in 2022 NFL Mock Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers finally turn the page on Ben Roethlisberger in this 2022 NFL Mock Draft that starts the future with a full 7-round projection. The Pittsburgh Steelers are very much at a crossroads. Ben Roethlisberger is a shell of the quarterback he once was and it’s becoming painfully obvious with each passing week, particularly with the team starting the year at 1-3. On top of that, the offensive line is in shambles and the defense, though star-laden, has depth issues that have come to light.
NFL
FanSided

Steelers: 3 trade packages for Aaron Rodgers once the season ends

With a quarterback question and his likely availability, here’s how the Pittsburgh Steelers could make an offseason trade for Aaron Rodgers. On Sunday, the 2-1 Green Bay Packers will welcome the 1-2 Pittsburgh Steelers to Lambeau Field. The narrative around the two teams has shifted over the last couple weeks, with Aaron Rodgers rebounding playing well again and Ben Roethlisberger continuing to look like he’s just done.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers#Packers#Bengals#Concussion#American Football#Raiders
audacy.com

Rodney Harrison ripped into Ben Roethlisberger

Rodney Harrison played against Ben Roethlisberger when he was nearing his peak. And the longtime safety just isn’t seeing the same guy anymore. On Sunday’s “Football Night in America,” Harrison bluntly assessed Roethlisberger’s sorry play. “He looks extremely old,” Harrison said. That’s an apt description, especially when he’s facing off...
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Legend Has Telling Prediction For Ben Roethlisberger

There’s no question that Ben Roethlisberger is approaching the end of his NFL career, but that end could be coming up quicker than some may think. During an appearance with The Zach Gelb Show on Wednesday, Pittsburgh Steelers legend Rod Woodson said he would be “very surprised” if Big Ben returned to the field after this season.
NFL
FanSided

JuJu Smith-Schuster gives off Antonio Brown vibes with IG live (Video)

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster went on Instagram Live after the team’s 23-16 win over the Buffalo Bills. The Pittsburgh Steelers were given zero chance against the Buffalo Bills, whom many projected to be the favorites to win the AFC championship this season. However, the Steelers got the last laugh thanks to a stellar showing from the defense, walking out of Orchard Park, NY with a 23-16 victory.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Stephen A. Smith has message for Steelers

Ben Roethlisberger is banged up heading into Week 3, and Stephen A. Smith believes there is an obvious insurance policy sitting out there for the Pittsburgh Steelers that they have yet to capitalize on. During Thursday’s edition of ESPN’s “First Take,” Smith said he is baffled that the Steelers have...
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL GM Has 1 Quarterback In Mind For Steelers

Former Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum says it’s time to hit the panic button in Pittsburgh. The Steelers are 1-3 and 39-year-old Ben Roethlisberger, who reportedly got in the best shape of his life this offseason, has struggled mightily. Tannenbaum––most recently Executive VP of Football Operations with the Dolphins––has offered...
NFL
FanSided

Steelers just missed out on a potential Ben Roethlisberger replacement

The Pittsburgh Steelers will likely be looking for a new quarterback, but Spencer Rattler hasn’t proved he should be the guy to replace Ben Roethlisberger. With another underwhelming performance underway as the Oklahoma Sooners trail the Texas Longhorns, it’s clear that Spencer Rattler is not the best quarterback available in this draft class. Given how talented he is and the fact that he plays for Lincoln Riley, many assumed Rattler would be ready to go on to the NFL sooner rather than later.
NFL
chatsports.com

Packers vs. 49ers, Week 3: Sunday night open thread

The Pittsburgh Steelers are done for Week 3, and this is a good thing after their loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. They now turn their attention to a Week 4 game vs. the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. It just so happens the Packers will be playing on the...
NFL
talesbuzz.com

Ben Roethlisberger: Steelers offense is ‘not that far off’

Pittsburgh Steelers veteran quarterback Ben Roethlisberger took 24 hits and eight sacks over the season’s first three games, and he’s already endured a left pectoral injury as the Steelers sit at 1-2 and look for answers on offense. Per ESPN stats, Pittsburgh heads into the Week 4 matchup at the...
NFL
chatsports.com

Packers Game Sunday: Packers vs. Steelers odds and prediction for NFL Week 4 game

The Packers return home in Week 4 against the Steelers. After a thrilling road victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night, the Green Bay Packers return home to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 4. The Packers have lost their previous two games against the Steelers, although...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy