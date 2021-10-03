2021 Week 4 Steelers Vs Packers Live Update And Discussion Thread – First Half
The Pittsburgh Steelers enter week four coming off back-to-back losses and a lot of media doubt surrounding the team. This will be the first week in a while where a majority of the starting lineup is healthy, as both the Raiders and Bengals games introduced several new injuries to the team. TJ Watt, Diontae Johnson, and Alex Highsmith will be returning, while Chase Claypool will be exiting for the week after being questionable on the injury report.www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0