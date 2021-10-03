Digging Deeper Into Liverpool’s Thrilling Draw With Manchester City
Anfield was bubbling over at kick off as Liverpool and Manchester City faced off in a heavyweight match with major title implications. The match did not disappoint as both teams will feel they should have come away with all three points. Instead, the teams shared the points thanks to some scintillating attacking play from both sides. Mohamed Salah is yet again making the case for being the best player in the game right now with an assist and a brilliant solo goal.liverpooloffside.sbnation.com
