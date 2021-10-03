CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
PSG's team ethic and Verratti masterclass key to City win

By David Laguerre
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaybe there was something in the air from the beginning. Seeing Mauricio Pochettino and Leonardo, Paris Saint-Germain’s manager and sporting director, smiling and joking together as the team arrived at the Parc des Princes before their 2-0 Champions League win over with Manchester City; witnessing how relaxed midfielder Marco Verratti was before facing one of the strongest teams in the world having been out for a month; looking at Lionel Messi’s determined face in the dressing room next to Leandro Paredes after missing the last two matches, things felt different. It felt like, despite the gigantic task ahead, this team knew it would rise to the occasion.

