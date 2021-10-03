Ohio County to transition away from issuing driver’s licenses beginning
Oct. 1—Ohio County will join 10 other counties in ceasing its driver’s testing and licensure practice beginning Oct. 25. The traditional system of issuing driver’s licenses and permits at Kentucky offices of circuit court clerks in each county is being phased out to prepare for the statewide transition to Real IDs. Following this transition, licenses will be issued from 19 regional offices across the state.www.uticaphoenix.net
