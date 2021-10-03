Swiss Police Raid Credit Suisse as Part of Greensill Investigation
Swiss police raided Credit Suisse CS 0.41% Group AG offices last week, the bank said, as part of an investigation into collapsed finance firm Greensill Capital. Greensill’s failure in March hammered the Swiss bank. Credit Suisse ran $10 billion in investment funds that financed Greensill’s supply-chain finance lending programs. Credit Suisse has recovered around $7 billion of the $10 billion invested in Credit Suisse-Greensill funds so far.stockxpo.com
