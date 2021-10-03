PHOTOS: Illegal Bonfire Set At Centennial Cone Park Parking Lot

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Jefferson County Open Space officials want to find those who set pallets of wood on fire at a trailhead. The illegal bonfire was caught on video surveillance.

Officials state the fire was set at Centennial Cone Park at the west trailhead on Friday night. The fire did not cause damage to the actual trail and was contained to the parking lot.

Anyone with more information is asked to call Jeffco Open Space or the Jeffco non-emergency line at 303-980-7300.